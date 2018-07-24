Sonic Mania Plus Is the Highest Rated Sonic Game in 25 Years

Over the years, we’ve seen our fair share of highs and lows with the Sonic the Hedgehog series, from amazing entries like Sonic Generations and Sonic and All-Stars Racing Transformed to “what the heck?” titles like Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric. But many fans agree — Sonic Mania Plus is one of the best games in the series, period.

And the critics are agreeing as well. The official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter page recently posted a message talking about the accolades that the game has received, currently sitting at a 90 score on Metacritic (well, for the Nintendo Switch version) and garnering some huge raves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“With a 90 Metascore on Nintendo Switch, Sonic Mania Plus is now the highest-rated Sonic game in 25 years,” the tweet notes. “Thank you for being there with us, every step of the way.” You can see it below, along with the image featuring a very pleased Hedgehog.

With a 90 Metascore on Nintendo Switch, Sonic Mania Plus is now the highest-rated Sonic game in 25 years. Thank you for being there with us, every step of the way. pic.twitter.com/tRhE8rWYNU — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) July 24, 2018

Here’s an example of some of the positive comments reviewers left for the game:

“Sonic Mania Plus adds more to a game that was already perfect.”- CGMagazine

“Sonic Mania was already a fantastic game, and Sonic Mania Plus only makes things look and feel better.”- DualShockers

“Sonic Mania Plus almost perfectly encapsulates what made the original Sega Genesis and CD games so much fun while updating the style so that it feels fresh and new.”- Attack of the Fanboy

In our own review of the game, we gave it a perfect score of 5/5. “As I said in my previous review, Sonic Mania is all about channeling that old-school goodness in the best way possible. But Plus improves upon that with key additions that extend the game to further greatness. It’s more fun to play than it’s ever been; it looks and sounds spectacular; the extras are bountiful and add extraordinary replay value; and the physical version actually makes you want to hunt it down in favor of a digital release. It really is the total package, and probably the most quintessential Sonic the Hedgehog game since Sonic 3 released years ago,” I noted.

It’s definitely worth checking out…especially the physical edition, which comes with a special foil cover, an art book and reversible Sega Genesis cover art. Just get it!

Sonic Mania Plus is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.