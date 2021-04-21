Sonic & Mario Dancing to Michael Jackson Video Goes Viral

PewDiePie has been trending on Twitter all morning, but not as much as Mario and Sonic. A random Sonic and Mario video dancing to Billie Jean by Michael Jackson have gone viral over on the social media platform, which can't take its eyes off the moves of Sonic, and especially Mario. In less than 24 hours, the video has amassed 7.5 million views, 159,000 retweets, 739,000 likes, 3,200 comments, and 14,000 quote tweets. Not bad for a random video from someone with less than 3,200 followers and that is only a few seconds long.

If you -- somehow -- haven't seen the video yet, it's nine seconds long and features two people dressed up as Sonic the Hedgehog and Mario dancing for a group of kids at what looks like a backyard pool party.

Right now, the only context we have is what's in the video. It's unclear who's in this video, when it was taken, or what the location is, but none of that matters. All that matters are the moves.

I got tears man. Look at Mario pic.twitter.com/5KKDVAVoul — 👑7️⃣ (@jaay_cool) April 20, 2021

It's well documented that the Internet loves mascots dancing. And thus perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that Twitter can't get enough of the video that we may or may not have watched 147 times.