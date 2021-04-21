PewDiePie Trends on Twitter After Video With Wife Goes Viral

✖

PewDiePie has been trending on Twitter this morning, but it's not because something bad has happened to the YouTuber or because he did something noteworthy or controversial. Rather, he's been trending due to a wholesome video starring him and his wife Marzia that quickly went viral. And of course, once PewDiePie began to trend on the social media platform, everyone rushed to see why he was trending, in some cases, fearing for the worst. This created confusion and panic, which only grew the trend. And that's how we get to this point.

Since 2019, PewDiePie has been married to his long-time girlfriend Marzia, and as you would expect, fans of the YouTuber are obessed with their realtionship, which is kept fairly private, but does surface online on occasion. And this morning was one of these occasions.

It's unclear how new the video below is or where it's pulled from, but a fan of the YouTuber shared a video showing PewDiePie vaccuming whilst Marzia stands on his feet, wrapped around him, which of course makes the chore quite difficult.

pewdiepie and marzia are so adorable this is all i want in life pic.twitter.com/gyP7ZSQMOy — ️️sophia (@suhwoii) April 21, 2021

As noted, many had no clue about this video when they spotted PewDiePie trending and some still have no clue why he's trending. As a result, the trend is littered with concerned fans, many of which thought something had gone wrong. Thankfully, this isn't the case.

y’all cant be randomly trending pewdiepie like this i thought something happened to him omg😭 pic.twitter.com/wVxtGL3D1t — ً (@lrritatings) April 21, 2021

Y'all can't trend pewdiepie out of nowhere had me scared for a moment. pic.twitter.com/jsYEBqA57R — Duba (@Dubaderp) April 21, 2021

