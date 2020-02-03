Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Star Ben Schwartz on Whether He Would Do a Video Game

The promotional machine for Paramount Pictures’ upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie is in full gear, and that includes a bunch of different interviews and the like with the cast that are now making the rounds online — and that includes us! ComicBook.com recently attended an event where our very own Chris Killian got to interview the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog in the film, Ben Schwartz. And right off the bat, Schwartz tackled a somewhat tricky question: were there any plans for him to voice Sonic in video games or television shows?

“There has been, nobody’s ever talked to me about that,” Schwartz says. “For me, it’s literally, let’s do this, let’s see how the movie does, and my hope is that we can do another one if people react the way that I hope they’re gonna react for this one, but no, there hasn’t been any conversation about anything else, because there’s some, I mean, Roger Craig Smith’s amazing. There have been some incredible voice actors that have done that role, but if they ask me to do another movie, man, I would be so thrilled.”

Here’s how Paramount Pictures describes the upcoming film:

“Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.”

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to release on February 14th. As mentioned above, the film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming film right here.