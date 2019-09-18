Sonic Creator Teases New Action Game

Former Sonic Team head and the creator of the original 1991 Sonic the Hedgehog game, Yuji Naka, has teased a new game. As you may remember, the industry legend left to join Square Enix last year, and has apparently been working on a new action game since. What kind of action game, isn’t disclosed, no are any further pertinent details. All we know is said game is an action title. It’s unclear what team is making it, how many developers are on it, when it will release, what platforms it will be on, or whether it’s a new IP or based in an existing one.

“Thank you for your birthday message,” said Naka on Twitter. “Today I’m 54 years old. How many games will I be able to make by the retirement age, including the original action game that I’m currently making at Square Enix? I’d like to work hard to develop a game that everyone around the world can enjoy.”

As you would expect, fans flooded the post with not only birthday wishes, but comments of appreciation for being the man behind the Sonic video game series.

Again, it’s unclear when we will find out more about this mystery action game, but hopefully it’s soon if Naka is already teasing it.