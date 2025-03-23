Sega Reveals Which Sonic the Hedgehog Games are Canon With New Timeline

The concept of canon is a funny thing when it comes to video games. A lot of developers tend to ignore it, preferring to focus on making a good game first and foremost, and figuring out its timeline placement later. That was very much the case with Sonic the Hedgehog for a long time, but Sega seems to have made a more concerted effort to clear things up in recent years. For those invested in the Sonic canon, the company has now released a timeline on its official Japanese website, laying out the overall Sonic history, and explaining when specific games take place.

We’ve known for a long time now that Sonic games largely fall under 2 categories: those set in the classic era, and those in the modern era. For example, games like Sonic Mania and Sonic Superstars are both set in the classic era, alongside classics like Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic 3 & Knuckles. Meanwhile, games in the modern era include titles like Sonic Adventure 2 and Sonic Frontiers. However, the timeline also lays out flashbacks from games like Sonic Unleashed (set in prehistoric times), and Shadow the Hedgehog (set 50 years ago).

sonic adventure 2 is set in the franchise’s modern era

Since this timeline has not been officially translated into English, it remains to be seen whether there will be any adjustments made. There are some interesting Sonic games that don’t appear on the list, but it’s impossible to say whether that’s because those games are strictly considered “non-canon,” or because their events weren’t worth mentioning in the overall chart. In addition to the timeline itself, the site also has a directory addressing the various characters that belong to the different Sonic eras. There are a lot more characters that fall into the modern era versus classic, and the only significant outliers are Trip and Fang. Those two have yet to technically appear in the modern era, leaving their fates after Sonic Superstars unknown.

The classic and modern eras are the part of this list that Sega tends to take the most seriously. When Sega was asked if Shadow would appear in 2023’s Sonic Superstars, the company was adamant that the character would not be part of the game, based on its timeline placement. The publisher did include a nod to the character, but only through the inclusion of a cosmetic; the argument being that since those 2 characters did not meet until Sonic Adventure 2, Shadow could not be included.

Overall, it’s pretty interesting to see everything laid out, and how the Sonic world fits together. There have been a lot of Sonic games released over the last 30 years, and the franchise has built a passionate fanbase. It’s likely that future timelines will make adjustments, removing games, adding in future ones, and clarifying further details. For now, fans of the series should look at this as a fun exploration of the games, rather than as some kind of quintessential guide, just in case!

