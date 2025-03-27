Sonic the Hedgehog Reveals New Details About the Mystery Character Professor Victoria

Over the last few months, Sega has been slowly pulling back the curtain on a mystery character connected to Sonic the Hedgehog. The character in question didn’t have a name for several years, but was recently revealed to be Professor Victoria. We now know that the pink-haired professor belongs to Spagonia University, where she has a passion for archaeology. The character appeared on the latest episode of the TailsTube web series, where she was a guest of Sonic’s twin-tailed sidekick. Not only does the character now have a name, she also has a voice!

In the episode, Victoria’s passion for archaeology is shown through her interest in different civilizations that existed in the world of Sonic the Hedgehog. Initially, she begins sharing her knowledge about the Ancients. While Victoria laments that she can’t learn more about these beings, Tails details his encounters with them during the events of Sonic Frontiers. However, Robotnik’s lackey Orbot arrives, and quickly pokes holes in the tale. Then, Victoria begins to talk about the Gaians, a civilization that similarly appeared in Sonic Unleashed. When Victoria hears that Sonic and friends were also involved in discoveries related to this civilization, she storms off, not believing any of the claims Tails makes.

There’s a lot to unpack from the video. While this seems like it’s simply a fun way to end a multi-year mystery, it also connects several details we’ve learned over the last few years about Sonic the Hedgehog canon. The very first TailsTube episode (which first showed us Professor Victoria) also established why we rarely see Sonic and friends interacting with normal humans; Sonic’s adventures typically happen on islands uninhabited by humans. For someone like Victoria, it makes sense that she wouldn’t be aware of every major discovery made by Sonic and Tails. As Victoria notes, the two should probably do a better job of actually keeping track of all the scientific discoveries they stumble into!

The new TailsTube video also pays off the recently released timeline of events in the Sonic the Hedgehog canon. The time of the Ancients is listed as the very first event on that timeline, under “Prehistoric times.” The time of the Gaians introduced in Sonic Unleashed is the second section of the timeline. Clearly, Sega is making a greater effort to keep track of the Sonic storyline than it has in the past, and it’s interesting to see how it all clicks together.

Professor Victoria seemed pretty annoyed with Tails and Orbot by the end of the video, so it will be interesting to see if the character makes another appearance in the future. Sega has clearly spent a lot of time and effort building hype around this character ahead of her full reveal. Whether we’ll actually get to see her play a role in the video games remains to be seen, but at least we now have a better idea of how she fits into Sonic’s world!

