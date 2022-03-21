Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Star Ben Schwartz Reveals How He’s Training for the Press Tour

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 releases in theaters in just a few short weeks, which means the film’s press tour is in full swing. During the tour, actor Ben Schwartz can likely expect all kinds of questions about his Sonic knowledge. The actor took to Twitter this weekend, teasing that his equivalent of “hitting the gym” to prepare will consist of playing through Sonic Mania! It appears that Schwartz really is playing the game, as he followed up that Tweet a few hours later with another image, this one from Sonic Mania‘s Mirage Saloon Zone. The game probably won’t prepare him for too many press questions, but Schwartz seems to be enjoying himself, regardless!

Schwartz’s Tweet about playing through Sonic Mania can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sonic 2 press is coming up. This is my equivalent to hitting the gym. #SonicMovie2 pic.twitter.com/q87Vi8MVHI — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) March 20, 2022

For those unfamiliar with the game, Sonic Mania is the most recent 2D Sonic game. Released in 2017 across a number of different platforms, Mania is often considered one of the best Sonic video games ever made. There are a lot of strong Sonic games available on modern consoles, and fans can be pretty particular about their favorites, but Sonic Mania is one of the more universally enjoyed entries.

Of course, Schwartz probably doesn’t need too much help preparing for Sonic the Hedgehog 2‘s press tour. In the first film, the actor displayed a strong knowledge about what makes the character tick, delivering a fun take on Sega’s blue blur. Schwartz will reprise his role in the sequel, alongside the rest of the film’s main cast, including Jim Carrey, James Marsden, and Tika Sumpter. Colleen O’Shaughnessey will reprise her role as Tails in the film, while Idris Elba will debut as Knuckles. With so many familiar faces from the games, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 almost feels like a big-screen version of Sonic Mania; hopefully, it will receive a similar level of praise!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 arrives intheaters on April 8th. Until then, readers can check out all of ourprevious coverage of the film right here.

Are you looking forward to Sonic the Hedgehog 2? Have you played Sonic Mania? Let us know in the comments orshare your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!