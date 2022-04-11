Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Colleen O’Shaughnessey on Her Reaction to Playing Tails in the Movie

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is now officially out in theaters in the United States, and it smashed its opening weekend with $71 million at the domestic box office. While any number of factors likely contributed to its success, there is one slightly unusual bit about the movie: Colleen O’Shaughnessey voices Miles “Tails” Prower after doing so for years in video games and animation. Voice actors typically don’t make the jump to movies when big adaptations like this come along, and ComicBook.com had the opportunity to ask O’Shaughnessey about her reaction to learning she’d be voicing Tails in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 prior to the movie’s release.

“I was thrilled beyond, beyond,” said O’Shaughnessey when ComicBook.com asked about reprising the role in the movie. “There aren’t words that have been created yet to explain how amazing that felt. I mean, it’s just, ah! I’m over the moon, I’m so excited. And you’re right, we don’t typically get to continue those roles, and… I can’t believe it! And I’m so, so, so excited.”

You can check out the full interview embedded at the top of the article. Notably, it would seem like O’Shaughnessey will have the role for years to come as Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sets up the already announced sequel. There is also going to be a live-action series for Paramount+ focusing on Knuckles, though it’s unclear whether Tails could make an appearance.

As noted above, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was officially released in the United States in theaters last week. The sequel sees the return of the principal actors like Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist, as well as Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

What do you think about O’Shaughnessey reprising her role as Tails in Sonic the Hedgehog 2? Would you like to see more voice actors from video games and animation make the jump to film adaptations? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming and movies!