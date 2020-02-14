Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Colleen O'Shaughnessey on How Tails Differs From the Games

✖

Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which is set to release in the United States in theaters on April 8th, has more ties than ever to the rest of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. This is thanks, in part, to the fact that Colleen O'Shaughnessey provides the voice of Miles "Tails" Prower in the movie, a role she has held in animation and video games for years at this point. In a recent interview, O'Shaughnessey made an interesting comparison on how Tails differs from what she has done before, calling the movie "more like a prequel" to that work.

"It's just different scenarios, different situations," said O'Shaughnessey when asked by GamesRadar+ about how Tails in the movie compares to Tails in the game. "We're meeting him at a different stage of his relationship with Sonic, we're just getting to know him. It's more like a prequel, if you will, to what I've worked on before. Because all of those relationships were already established in things I worked on previously."

"After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero," the synopsis of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reads. "His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands."

As noted above, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set to release on April 8th. The sequel will see the return of the principal actors from the original as well as Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles "Tails" Prower. Sonic the Hedgehog, the original film, is currently available to purchase on home video, digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise's classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

