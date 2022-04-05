Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Director Jeff Fowler Teases Sequel Storylines

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to race into theaters later this week, but director Jeff Fowler is already looking towards the franchise’s future. A third Sonic movie has already been given the green light by Paramount, and a series based on Knuckles the Echidna is also in the works. In a new interview with director Jeff Fowler, ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian asked Fowler about any potential storylines from the games or cartoons that he’d like to see adapted in future Sonic entries. The director didn’t give up much information, but he did hint that one character’s appearance could establish where things go next.

“I’m hesitant to go into too much detail, only because it’s obviously still very early. I will say that we are teasing a character that I’m incredibly excited about. It’s very personal to me as a fan,” Fowler teased.

Paramount has already stated that it sees the Sonic movies as part of a potential cinematic universe, and Killian asked the director if he could ever see these films building to an adaptation of the Super Smash Bros. franchise. Fowler clearly seemed to enjoy the thought, but the director was quick to point out that it “would require some work from the lawyers,” as that series is owned by Nintendo.

While a Super Smash Bros. adaptation seems like it could be awesome to see, Fowler and Paramount have plenty of other potential places to go with future Sonic movies. The character has existed for more than 30 years now, and there are a number of exciting heroes and villains that could show up down the line. Fan favorites like Metal Sonic, Amy Rose, Shadow the Hedgehog, and Rouge the Bat could all conceivably make appearances. If audiences continue to enjoy these adventures, it seems there’s no limit to what could come next!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to speed into theaters on April 8th. Until then, readers can check out all of ourprevious coverage right here.

Are you looking forward to Sonic the Hedgehog 2?What would you like to see in a third Sonic film? Let usknow inthe comments orshare your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!