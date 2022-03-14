Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Final Trailer Released

Paramount Pictures has released the final trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The movie is scheduled to release in theaters on April 8th and features Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) taking on Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and newcomer Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba) with help from Tails (voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey) and his old pal Tom (James Marsden). The final trailer (which had a trolling teaser released this weekend) gives the best look yet at some of Robotnik’s new bots and exactly what sort of shenanigans the crew gets up to this time around.

In general, the plot of the new movie seems to be about Robotnik taking advantage of the franchise’s Chaos Emeralds (seemingly just one?) in order to power up his schemes. How Knuckles factors into all of this is unclear, but given the character’s history, it seems likely that he’s been convinced to fight Sonic by Robotnik through deceptions and will ultimately fight against Robotnik by the end of the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the new Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer for yourself below:

https://twitter.com/SonicMovie/status/1503355262660456449

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero,” the synopsis of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reads. “His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set to release on April 8th. The sequel will see the return of the principal actors from the original as well as Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower. Sonic the Hedgehog, the original film, is currently available to purchase on home video, digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

What do you think about the final trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2? Are you looking forward to seeing Sonic the Hedgehog 2 when it releases next month? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming and movies!