Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Releases “Sonic Cut” Trailer

Sonic is all about speed, and a new teaser for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 plays up the character’s abilities in a major way! Paramount has released what it’s calling the “Sonic Cut” trailer, which races through a number of compelling shots from the new movie. If you slow things down, you might be able to catch a handful of previously unseen images from the film, but for those without Sonic’s power set, a regular speed trailer will be released tomorrow. It’s an interesting way of hyping up the new trailer’s release, and it’s all too fitting for Sega’s blue blur!

The Sonic Cut trailer can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The “blink and you’ll miss it” trailer showcases several characters from the film, including Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Dr. Robotnik. However, there are also a few gags thrown in for good measure. Viewers can catch Sonic actor Ben Schwartz wearing a pair of the character’s shoes, an appearance by the infamous “Sanic” meme that appeared in the first film, and a gag about the unused Sonic movie design. Clearly, the filmmakers had a lot of fun creating this teaser!

The first Sonic the Hedgehog movie was hugely successful, but fans were initially quite skeptical. When the first trailer for the film released, there was considerable pushback against Sonic’s design, which looked quite different from the source material. The character was redesigned ahead of the film’s debut, giving him a look much closer to the one from the video games. When the film did release, fans were relieved to find that the movie captured the heart of the character, in addition to getting the look right. There’s now quite a bit of excitement for the sequel, and it’s coming in less than a month!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 arrives intheaters on April 8th. Until then, readers can check out all of ourprevious coverage of the film right here.

What do you think of this teaser for Sonic the Hedgehog 2? Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments orshare your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!