Idris Elba Not Trying to Make Knuckles Sound Sexy in Sonic the Hedgehog 2

When Sonic the Hedgehog 2 releases in theaters next year, the movie will add Idris Elba to its cast, in the role of Knuckles the Echidna. If there’s one thing Elba is known for, it’s playing dashing characters with a lot of sex appeal. However, that will not be the case in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, if Elba can help it. During an interview with Screen Rant, Elba was asked about his role in the film, but was not able to say much about the upcoming sequel. He did, however, clarify that a sexy take on Knuckles is not the goal.

“Honestly, I cannot say. Contractually, I cannot say anything. But Iwouldn’t say he was sexy. I don’t think I’m going for that. That’s forsure,” Elba told Screen Rant.

Of course, whether or not Elba will be able to control that aspect of his voice remains to be seen. As Elba clearly stated during his stint on The Office, he’s aware of the effect he has on women. In fact, Elba even made Essence’s “Hottest Men on the Planet” list in both 2004 and 2005. Can he turn that off while playing a cartoon Echidna? It just might be one of the greatest challenges in Elba’s career thus far.

Elba’s role in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was announced back in August. The actor will be joining returning cast members Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, Tika Sumpter, James Marsden, and Lee Majdoub. As of this writing, it’s unclear whether Colleen O’Shaugnessey will reprise her role as Tails in the film. O’Shaugnessey is the lone actor to make the jump from the games to the film, having voiced Tails a number of different times. We do know that Tails will be appearing in the movie alongside Sonic and Knuckles, but no additional details have been revealed, at this time.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to release in theaters on April 8, 2022. In the meantime, readers can check out our previous coverage of the film right here.

