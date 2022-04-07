Would Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Director Jeff Fowler Make a Super Smash Bros. Crossover Movie?

The success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has shown studios that there’s a lot of potential for big crossover movies. With Paramount building towards its own Sonic Cinematic Universe, it’s only natural to wonder if the hedgehog could one day show up in a big screen adaptation of the Super Smash Bros. franchise. In an interview with ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 director Jeff Fowler was asked if he would be interested in helming such an adaptation, should the opportunity arrive. Fowler seemed skeptical about the possibility, but also open to making it!

“Nothing would make me happier than to just throw all the characters into a battle royale and do a big Smash Bros. thing. That would probably require some work from the lawyers before that could happen,” said Fowler.

Sega owns all of the characters from the Sonic franchise, but Nintendo owns Super Smash Bros., as well as the majority of the characters that appear in those games. Nintendo’s mustachioed mascot Mario has his own animated film coming from Universal and Illumination later this year, so it’s difficult to see how the character could appear in a movie with Sonic. However, Fowler seemed to like the idea of pitting them against one another.

“Getting Mario and Sonic in the ring, I mean everyone would be kinda dying for that, right? That’s just classic.”

At one point, the idea of an Avengers movie seemed unfathomable, so it’s not impossible to imagine Super Smash Bros. appearing on the big screen someday. When the Super Smash Bros. series began, it only featured Nintendo characters. Sonic was one of the first non-Nintendo characters added to the series, and it was something fans never thought they would see. Perhaps one day we’ll say the same about a Super Smash Bros. movie!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to arrive intheaters on April 8th. Until then, readers can check out all of ourprevious coverage of the film right here.

Are you looking forward to Sonic the Hedgehog 2? Would you like to see a Super Smash Bros. movie? Let usknow inthe comments orshare your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!