Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Featurette Highlights Knuckles and Idris Elba

Ahead of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 releasing in theaters later this week in the United States on April 8th, Paramount Pictures has released a new featurette focusing on Knuckles the Echidna and Idris Elba, who voices the character in the movie. “Sonic was one of my first gaming heroes,” Elba says in the promotional video. He goes on in the featurette to offer a little insight into Knuckles as a character and how Knuckles initially relates to Sonic in the movie.

“Knuckles’ sole purpose is to go after Sonic,” states Elba. “He’s from a very powerful, proud tribe. Knuckles has this menacing presence, you know? He means business.” You can check out the new Sonic the Hedgehog 2 featurette on Idris Elba and Knuckles for yourself embedded below:

https://twitter.com/SonicMovie/status/1511690190015930372

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero,” the official synopsis for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reads. “His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set to release in the United States in theaters on April 8th. The sequel will see the return of the principal actors like Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist, as well as Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower. Sonic the Hedgehog, the original film, is currently available to purchase on home video, digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

