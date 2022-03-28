Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Review Roundup

The first set of reviews for the upcoming movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has arrived. While the reactions on social media last week were fairly positive, the initial reviews are far more reserved with their praise. As of right now, with less than 10 reviews total, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is not doing so hot, but that could very well change as more reviews begin to be published in the time between now and when it releases on April 8th.

“Good news! [Sonic the Hedgehog 2] is every bit as fun as the first one and the kids’ll love it,” said ComicBook.com’s own Chris Killian of the movie last went when the social media reactions embargo lifted. “The addition of Tails & Knuckles makes it feel more like Sonic. Once again, [Jim Carrey] is awesome as Robotnik, but this round, some of the other characters get some time to shine too.”

You can check out the official synopsis for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 below:

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

As noted above, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set to release on April 8th. The sequel will see the return of the principal actors from the original as well as Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower. Sonic the Hedgehog, the original film, is currently available to purchase on home video, digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

CNET – Sean Keane

“Despite this diversion, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is the confident sequel the original left me hoping for, with a sharper script and jokes that’ll leave you giggling,” CNET‘s review reads in part. “It maintains the original’s family friendly tone and dives into the classic games to create a cinematic universe for Sega’s beloved icon — that ’90s sense of adventure lives on.”

Rating: Seemingly none posted, though Metacritic assigned an 80 out of 100.





Variety – Peter Debruge

“The first ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ movie opened in February 2020,” Variety‘s review reads in part. “In spite of – or maybe, in some strange way, because of – fan pushback to the live-action movie’s initial CG character design, it turned out to be far better than anyone expected (the bar is exasperatingly low for video game adaptations). The Blue Blur seemed to be racing toward some kind of box office record when the pandemic hit. Fast forward two years, and we already have a sequel, ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2,’ that takes what was endearing about the original – in a word, personality – and renders it generic in a hurry.”

Rating: Seemingly none posted, though Metacritic assigned a 50 out of 100.

The Hollywood Reporter – Justin Lowe

“Overstuffed with frantic action and framed by Sonic’s wisecracking commentary, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will appeal to family audiences seeking holiday distractions even if it doesn’t break new ground elaborating the franchise’s sprawling universe of intersecting characters and plotlines,” The Hollywood Reporter‘s review reads in part.

Rating: Seemingly none posted, though Metacritic assigned a 60 out of 100.





The Guardian – Leslie Felperin

“There’s not much to spoil about Sonic the Hedgehog 2 because there’s not very much to say about it, other than it’s mildly amusing and reasonably competently assembled,” The Guardian‘s review reads in part. “Picking up where the first film left off, bright-blue hedgehog from another dimension Sonic (voiced again by Parks and Recreation’s Ben Schwartz) is still living as a kind of adopted son with Tom (James Marsden), a local cop in the small Montana town of Green Hills, and his veterinarian wife Maddie (Tika Sumpter), both of whom are kindly but not great at pretending to be acting with an animated character they can’t see during filming.”

Rating: 3 out of 5

TheWrap – Carlos Aguilar

“Proof that one can elevate a mostly disposable franchise investing in the casting and screenplay, ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ doesn’t harbor any illusions of being a beacon of cinema, but within its department as ‘the harmless option for family viewing during Spring Break,’ it offers enough surprises to more pleasant than unbearable,” TheWrap‘s review reads in part. “Of course, the conclusion teases an upcoming third chapter, which hopefully doesn’t spoil the formula.”

Rating: Seemingly none posted, though Metacritic assigned a 61 out of 100.





GamesRadar+ – Bradley Russell

“In truth, the original just edges out the sequel,” GamesRadar+‘s review reads in part. “The story beats here follow the same well-worn path as the 2020 film, with Robotnik’s mad schemes and the power-of-friendship message feeling a touch reheated a second time around, even with the added wrinkle of Knuckles and the noticeably improved special effects.”

Rating: 3 out of 5

Empire – John Nugent

“Sonic’s second outing is little more than a half-baked half-term distraction tool – though Jim Carrey’s outrageously committed performance nearly saves the day,” Empire‘s review reads in part.

Rating: 2 out of 5