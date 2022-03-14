New Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Poster Pays Tribute to Classic Box Art

Alongside the new and final trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Paramount Pictures has released a new poster for the upcoming sequel that pays tribute to the classic box art for the 1992 video game of the same name, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. While the movie is certainly far afield of its origins as a video game, the initial movie and the trailers for the new one have made it clear that the creators are huge fans of everything that’s come before with giant Easter eggs and references peppered throughout beyond just the fact that Tails and Knuckles are in this one.

In the new Sonic the Hedgehog 2 poster, Sonic and Tails stand in front of a giant red “2” while Jim Carrey’s Robotnik looms in the background, fingers curling over its top. While the details — like the obvious Chaos Emerald energy off to the left — might be slightly different, it is absolutely an homage to the original Sonic the Hedgehog 2 video game box art. As voice of Sonic the Hedgehog himself Ben Schwartz has stated, they understood the assignment

You can check out the new Sonic the Hedgehog 2 poster for yourself below:

https://twitter.com/rejectedjokes/status/1503378178634518532

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero,” the synopsis of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reads. “His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set to release on April 8th. The sequel will see the return of the principal actors from the original as well as Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower. Sonic the Hedgehog, the original film, is currently available to purchase on home video, digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

