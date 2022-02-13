Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Drops Pre-Super Bowl Teaser Featuring a Video Game Boss

During Super Bowl LVI, viewers will get a glimpse at a new trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Over the last few days, Paramount has been building hype for the trailer, releasing a number of different teases. Just a few hours before kick-off, the film’s official Twitter account dropped a new teaser, and this one has a big focus on Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik. In the first movie, Robotnik used gadgets inspired by his weapons from the games, but this time around, we’re seeing creations pulled straight from the Sega Genesis titles, most notably the Giant Eggman Robot!

The teaser can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Bengals or Rams? We have no idea, but the Hedgehog can take ‘em both. 👀 Check out the new BIG GAME spot for #SonicMovie2. pic.twitter.com/P7GyiZLMBw — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) February 11, 2022

Interestingly enough, last year, Jakks Pacific released a toy of the Giant Eggman Robot, which is currently available from a number of different retailers. That specific toy was based on its appearance in the Genesis games, where it was a boss players had to destroy. The likeness in the film seems to be a dead-ringer for both, albeit significantly bigger!

Of course, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 seems to be drawing a lot of inspiration from Sega’s classic Sonic the Hedgehog games! The first movie centered predominantly on the conflict between Sonic and Dr. Robotnik, with Tails making a brief appearance at the end of the movie. It’s looking like the sequel will ratchet up the video game references, with Tails playing a much bigger role, and Knuckles the Echidna making his live-action debut. Knuckles first appeared in 1994’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3, where he was introduced as an antagonist, before becoming Sonic’s friend and fellow hero. The teaser above showcases how Knuckles will follow a similar path in the new movie, and it’s looking like he’ll be a big physical threat for Sonic!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to release in theaters on April 8, 2022. In the meantime, readers can check out our previous coverage of the film right here.

