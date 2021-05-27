It's Sonic the Hedgehog vs Eggman In this 30th Anniversary Robot Battle Set



Following the Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary action figure that launched earlier this year, Jakks Pacific has opened up pre-orders for the Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Giant Eggman Robot Battle Set. A catapult is involved.

If we had you at "catapult", know that the set allows you to launch Sonic at Dr. Eggman. The giant Eggman robot also features a chest plate that rotates do mimic damage progression, a jetpack with sliding booster flames, launchable hand missiles, and articulated limbs. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth with a release date set for July. It's priced at $44.99.

Speaking of the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog, Sega and Dark Horse Books recently announced the Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-speed-ia in celebration of the character's 30th anniversary. The book is described as a deep dive into Sonic lore and all of the games released from the Sega Genesis to the present day.

That standard Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-speed-ia is available to pre-order here on Amazon in hardcover for $29.99 (40% off). The Deluxe Edition is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $56.37 (30% off). The release date for both books is set for November 23rd. The Deluxe Edition includes the following extras:

An exclusive mosaic cover.

A slipcase featuring gold foil “Ring” treatment.

A folio housing two archival gallery prints of Sonic and Dr. Eggman.

