Sonic the Hedgehog 3: Every Confirmed Cast Member

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is set to release in theaters on December 20th. When the movie arrives, it will see a mix of returning favorites from the first two films, as well as some big newcomers. For fans of the first two movies, the good news is that the vast majority of the cast will be back, from Sega favorites like Sonic and Knuckles, to human cast members like Tom and Maddie Wachowski. Ahead of the new movie’s release, we’ve compiled a list of all the major actors confirmed to appear.

Returning Sonic Cast Members

It wouldn’t be a Sonic movie without the blue blur himself, and fans can look forward to the return of Ben Schwartz, who has been providing the character’s voice since the first film. Colleen O’Shaughnessey is also back as Miles “Tails” Prower, and is also the only member of the current cast to have also voiced their character in the video games. Following his appearances in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and his self-titled Paramount+ spin-off, Idris Elba is also back as Knuckles. Rounding out the movie’s heroes, James Marsden and Tika Sumpter are back as Tom and Maddie Wachowski, respectively.

It’s not just the heroes that are back, however. After some speculation that he had retired, it has been confirmed that Jim Carrey will return as Doctor Ivo Robotnik. Once again, his minion Agent Stone will be played by Lee Majdoub. Other returning characters include Maddie’s sister Rachel (Natasha Rothwell), as well as G.U.N. agent Randall Handel (Shemar Moore) and G.U.N.’s Commander Walters (Tom Butler).

The only major character from the first two movies that has not been confirmed is Wade Whipple, who was played in the first two films by Adam Pally. Pally was also the co-lead of the Knuckles series on Paramount+.

Keanu Reeves Plays Shadow

So far, a couple of new cast members have been confirmed for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The biggest of these is Keanu Reeves, who will be voicing Shadow the Hedgehog. From everything revealed thus far, Shadow’s arc should be somewhat similar to what we saw in Sonic Adventure 2, the video game where Shadow made his first appearance. In that game, Shadow was created as part of a genetic experiment by Gerald Robotnik, the grandfather of Ivo Robotnik. As of this writing, Gerald has not been announced for the movie, and has not been cast. However, his granddaughter Maria Robotnik will be played by Alyla Browne.

