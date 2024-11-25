Knuckles Report Reveals New Hope for Season 2 (and Characters We Could See)

Earlier this year, Knuckles debuted on Paramount+. The series gave Idris Elba’s character the spotlight, and helped to flesh out the story of Knuckles ahead of the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. While Paramount seemed pretty happy with the show’s streaming numbers, nothing has been officially announced about a second season. According to a new report from Daniel Richtman (via @therealcineor), Paramount is currently in the discussion phase. Apparently nothing has been decided just yet, but the new season might bring in some Sega characters that have yet to appear in the Sonic films.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the report, Knuckles Season 2 could bring in Team Chaotix. The characters made their debut in Knuckles’ Chaotix, a game released for the Sega 32X in 1995. After the events of that game, Charmy Bee, Espio the Chameleon, and Vector the Crocodile formed the Chaotix Detective Agency, and have appeared as recurring characters in Sonic games and media. Team Chaotix aren’t as high-profile as some of Sonic’s other supporting cast members, but that would make them ideal candidates for the Knuckles series. The movies still have lots of high-profile characters left to introduce, so bringing in Team Chaotix for the Knuckles show would make a lot of sense.

Team Chaotix in the sonic video games

The first season of Knuckles focused on the titular echidna’s attempts to train Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) to be a warrior. The relationship between Knuckles and the Whipple family was the basis of the show’s first season, so it will be interesting to see if those characters return for Season 2. Interestingly enough, Wade is one of the only characters from the first two Sonic movies that has not been announced for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. At this time, we don’t know if the character will be coming back, or if Wade’s arc has come to an end.

For now, readers should take news of a second Knuckles season with a grain of salt. While Richtman is a reliable source, Paramount has made no announcements about a potential return for the series. That said, the company has a lot invested in the Sonic franchise, and producer Toby Ascher has said that there are no plans to slow down following the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. It sounds like the movie’s conclusion will set up a fourth film, and Richtman has previously teased that Paramount is considering a Shadow the Hedgehog movie, as well.

RELATED: Shadow the Hedgehog Rumor Claims Live-Action Movie in Consideration at Paramount

Following the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, we should have a much better idea how the future of the live-action Sonic franchise is shaping up. The first two films were hugely successful at the box office, and if the third continues that trend, we could see Paramount continue to flesh out the overall universe.

What did you think of the first season of Knuckles? Would you like to see Team Chaotix appear in Season 2? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!