Sonic 3 Producer Teases More Movies: "I Don't See Us Slowing Down"

During today's Sonic Central presentation, fans of Sega's blue blur were given a look at a lot of content coming out over the next year. That included Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which got a big focus at the end of the presentation. While the stream largely featured footage shown in the first trailer, director Jeff Fowler and producer Toby Ascher offered some new information about Sonic's journey from the first film to this one. While Paramount has yet to make any announcements about future Sonic movies, Ascher seemed to hint at much more to come after the third film.

"There's such a rich universe of stories," said Ascher. "I don't see us slowing down at all."

Does that mean we'll see a fourth Sonic the Hedgehog movie in 2026 or 2027? It's still far too early to tell, but clearly there's been a big investment in building the Sonic Cinematic Universe. If there are plans beyond the third film, it's likely we'll learn more at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The last two Sonic the Hedgehog movies both featured cliffhangers setting up the next film. At the end of the first Sonic the Hedgehog, Tails made a brief appearance on screen. At the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, fans got their first glimpse at Shadow. If that trend continues, it's possible we could see another member of Sonic's supporting cast show up in a stinger in Sonic 3. Following Shadow will be a tall task, but a fourth Sonic movie could add other popular supporting characters, such as Amy and Metal Sonic. There have also been hints that Team Chaotix could show up somewhere!

When the first Sonic the Hedgehog was released back in 2020, few could have guessed it would lead to two sequels and a Knuckles streaming spin-off. Now, it's hard to imagine Paramount and Sega wanting to slow down. Ascher is right that Sonic has a rich history to pull from. Hopefully we'll get to see Fowler and Ascher continue to build this world, and give audiences a reason to keep watching.

