Sonic the Hedgehog Getting His Own Board Game, On Kickstarter Now

Sega’s iconic mascot, Sonic the Hedgehog, has already proven that he can dominate the world of video games. But…what about board games? It looks like we’re about to find out.

A new Kickstarter has launched that will bring the speedy little hero to the board game front for the first time with a new offering called Sonic the Hedgehog: Battle Racers. The game is a “pre-painted miniatures racing board game for two to five players,” and according to the description, players will want to “race past Badniks and Bosses, collecting Rings in a sprint to the finish,” produced by the team at Shinobi 7.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game appears to have the full support of Sega, even though it’s in crowdfunding mode, and is sitting right now at just about a fifth of its $50,000 goal. It still has 23 days to go, however, so it’s got plenty of time to get there.

As noted above, the game comes with several painted figures featuring characters from Sonic’s universe, including Amy, Knuckles, Tails, Dr. Eggman, and, as a bonus to Kickstarter backers, a special Super Sonic figurine. It also features the track sections of the board, agility cards, boss cards and a lot more.

“Ready, set…Sonic!” the game’s description reads. “Burst into action with Sonic the Hedgehog: Battle Racers! Select your racer, choose your route and fight your way to the finish while avoiding opposing racers and a variety of dangerous obstacles. Control your speed, use your abilities, and activate your special powers to collect as many rings as you can in an amazing race.”

The game has only one $100 tier, which offers a full copy of the game, although you’ll have to pay extra for shipping. It also has a number of stretch goals in place, including a free token bag, as well as various expansions, including ones that revolve around characters like Sticks, Blaze and Shadow the Hedgehog.

Full details can be found on this page, and, if it manages to reach its full funding, it should ship sometime in October 2018.

The game looks like it’ll be fun, so if you’re into board games, speed on over and make your contribution!