Sonic the Hedgehog Creator Considering Retirement

After a long and largely successful career in the video game business, Yuji Naka, who is one of the co-creators of Sonic the Hedgehog, has announced that he is considering retirement. The news comes not long after Naka revealed that he had departed from Square Enix, which was the company he was most recently working for at this point in his career. Rather than now looking to find work elsewhere, Naka says he might just opt to be done as a whole.

The news of Naka's potential retirement comes from his own Twitter account where he provided an update to fans. In the post, Naka said that he left Square Enix at the end of April and expressed that he is interested in speaking with media members in the future. While these conversations can't happen now, he said that he hopes to share more "when the time comes." Speaking to what's next, this is where Naka talked about his retirement. "As for future activities, I'm 55 years old, so I may retire," he said via a rough translation.

In recent months, Naka's name has been attached to Balan Wonderworld, which was a new platformer released by Square Enix earlier this year. Although some fans had hope for this project, the game went on to be largely panned by both fans and critics alike. Naka hasn't commented much on Balan Wonderworld since it arrived, making this one of the first instances in which he has talked about the aftermath of its launch.

It remains to be seen what Naka does next, but if this is the end of the road for him when it comes to game development, he has surely left behind a legacy that won't be forgotten any time soon.