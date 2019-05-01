Sonic the Hedgehog Fan Improves the Movie’s Version With a Simple Rework

Fans were treated to the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer earlier, and to the surprise of no one, not many people were a fan. It would seem that the issue many have is not with the trailer itself, but with the design of the titular speedster. Whether it’s his more humanoid proportions or even his teeth, some fans are just not on board with the way Sonic looks. That said, one dedicated fan was quick to get to work on a bit of a redesign, which some have deemed to be far better than what the movie’s version looks like.

Twitter user “EdwardPun1” took to the social media site to share their rework of the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog. As can be seen in the images below, the differences aren’t that large, but they appear to make a world of difference. Instead of looking like a child in pajamas, it actually looks more like the iconic character we have all come to love.

Left is original screenshot. Right is my rework to make #Sonic more stylized. pic.twitter.com/IhXeAZYlQI — Edward Pun (@EdwardPun1) April 30, 2019

As stated above, the differences are minimal, but they are as significant as can be. Just a widening of the eyes, a bit of separation of the torso and legs, and making the front paws a little larger turned what many have deemed a monstrosity into the actual Sonic the Hedgehog.

Here is what some of the fans had to say after seeing Edward’s rework:

This really helped me pinpoint my issue with the original body shape. Neck down, he looks like a kid in footie pajamas, and not even a quality kigurumi or anything, just generic licensed off-the-rack-at-Target pjs. — monika (@alternatehamlet) April 30, 2019

Omg THAT IS SOOOO MUCH BETTER!! They shoulda hired ya — I’m not actually a dog… or a rug (@Rugdog) April 30, 2019

i have seen so many ppl attempt this, but this is the only time i have agreed with the rework. nice. — Salem (@EctoTrek) April 30, 2019

It’s amazing how much better he looks in your edited image. How can studios not get this? — Geek Vibes Nation #WhateverItTakes (@GeekVibesNation) April 30, 2019

How studios can’t understand this sort of thing may be a question that remains unanswered for some time. However, all we know is the sonic seen in the trailer above is what we have to look forward to when the Sonic the Hedgehog movie drops on November 8th.

What do you think about this? Do you believe the reworked version is much better than the movie’s Sonic? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

