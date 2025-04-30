New York Times Connections Answers for April 30th

Is today’s Connections stressing you out too much? No worries, as we’ve got all of the correct words and categories, along with a few hints and tips, for today, April 30th’s Connections from The New York Times. Category-based games can be hard to come by, which is why Connections is such a refreshing experience and adds to the already great collection of titles from NYT like Strands and Wordle. In terms of today’s puzzle, we end off April continuing yesterday’s difficulty streak in both the words and categories. Luckily, we at ComicBook have played today’s puzzle and have everything, like the correct answers and hints, that you’ll need to solve today’s Connections.

The New York Times’ Connections gives you 16 different words and your goal is to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from car brands or Jane Austen novels to Spring flowers or words with British spelling. You only get four turns to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections continues yesterday’s tough streak.

With today’s Connections, like yesterday, we have some challenging and long words that can trip you up if you’re not careful. It’s good to remember that many words can have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches and try not to look for the obvious unless it only has one meaning. For April 30th, the words in today’s Connections are as follows: Heel, Room, Dynasty, Face, Gimmick, Standing, Seating, Mildew, Upper, Sole, Regard, Chairs, Capacity, Engross, Tongue, and Image.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: They’ve got your feet covered

Green: We’ve got you covered

Blue: Popularity counts

Purple: A disgusting end (of words)

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Parts of a Shoe

Green: Accommodation

Blue: Reputation

Purple: Ending with Synonyms for “Yuck”

If you want to know the correct placements as to which words go into which categories, here are April 30th’s Connections answers:

Yellow: Heel, Sole, Tongue, Upper

Green: Capacity, Chairs, Room, Seating

Blue: Face, Image, Regard, Standing

Purple: Dynasty, Engross, Gimmick, Mildew

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today?