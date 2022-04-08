Sonic the Hedgehog Fans are Ecstatic Over Idris Elba's Knuckles Casting
Earlier today, Idris Elba revealed that he will be stepping into the role of Knuckles the Echidna for Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Elba's voice seems perfect for the character, and fans have been collectively celebrating the casting on social media. The move isn't set to release until April 2022, so it might be a while before we get to hear Elba's take on the Echidna, but for now, fans seem quite happy! The first Sonic the Hedgehog film was a big surprise critically and commercially, so hopefully fans will be equally pleased when the sequel releases in theaters next year.
Are you excited for Idris Elba in Sonic the Hedgehog 2? Do you think Knuckles will play a big role in the movie? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Idris Elba as Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2!
The joy is real!
IDRIS ELBA AS KNUCKLES THE KID IN MY HEART JUST JUMPED FOR JOY https://t.co/NrGia58l9p— Noah Campbell (@TimeLordNoah) August 10, 2021
Elba gets huge points for making a Sonic Adventure reference.
IDRIS ELBA IS NOT ONLY VOICE ACTING KNUCKLES BUT HE JUST DID A SA REFERENCE LMAOOO— VII 🥇|| 🎮 (@YoRHaVII) August 10, 2021
Is it too good to be true?
The casting of Idris Elba as knuckles in the new Sonic movie is so good that I feel as if there's a Monkey's Paw-style price to pay for this.— Emile - PointZ3RO (@PointZ3RO) August 10, 2021
The reveal was very unexpected!
idris elba voicing knuckles in the sonic sequel was not on my 2021 bingo card but here we are— holly (@pcyaboku) August 10, 2021
It's the news we didn't know we needed.
Idris Elba as Knuckles is beautiful— logan (@LilLoggi) August 10, 2021
2022 is definitely looking up!
We are in the timeline where Iris Elba will play Knuckles in a Sonic blockbuster movie, so I guess things aren't all bad.— Dhezz Gamer (@DhezzGamer) August 10, 2021
Pssh, Knuckles is better than Bond.
Idris Elba as Knuckles. They never let my man be James Bond, but surely this is the next best thing.— dan has risen from hell to kill you (@zurdanarrh) August 10, 2021
Well, we know who to credit!
she really said "I'm gonna use my one genie wish on getting Idris Elba to voice Knuckles" https://t.co/VBR2VWTIii— Sean (@Sean3116) August 10, 2021