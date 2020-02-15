Sonic the Hedgehog’s Ben Schwartz Reveals His Favorite Sonic Game

Today, Sonic the Hedgehog finally hit theaters, and so far, things are going well for the Sega and Paramount movie, which has earned $3 million at the Thursday night box office. And while there’s no denying that Jim Carrey steals the show, like he often does, there’s also been plenty of praise for Ben Schwartz, who has the hardest job on the movie: bringing Sonic to life. There’s numerous things wrong with the film, but Schwartz’ performance isn’t one of them. And this should come as no surprise. Not only is the former Parks and Recreation actor very talented, but he’s a big fan of the classic Sega character and the video games that made him a gaming icon.

Speaking to IGN, the New York City-born actor acknowledged that the first and debut Sonic the Hedgehog game that hit Sega Genesis in 1991 is “amazing,” but his favorite game in the series is Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which is the favorite of many, and which released the following year in ’92.

Schwartz didn’t provide any explanation for why it’s his favorite entry, but he did go on to note he doesn’t know much about the more modern Sonic Adventure games, however, he has played the recent Sonic Mania, which, for many, revived the series.

Sonic the Hedgehog is currently playing in theaters, and looks like it’s on track for a big opening weekend. Part of this is because Sonic is well-known series, but part of it is because of the acting talent attached to the movie, such as Ben Schwartz, who has a terrific take on the speedy and nostalgic blue hedgehog.

“After the very dramatic outcry when the first trailer for the film was revealed, it seems almost improbable that the Sonic the Hedgehog movie even exists,” reads the opening of our review of the movie. “If it was possible for the internet to hate-scream at something enough to obliterate it entirely through WiFi, the original Sonic would have been proof of that power. But it didn’t; the studio listened and made changes and now they’ve delivered a very video game-accurate version of the character and I’m happy to report that the movie itself is totally watchable, thanks largely to Ben Schwartz’ magical take on the title character.”