Leaked ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Movie Image Edited by Fan and the Internet Loves It

The Internet was set ablaze recently when the first images of the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie leaked all over the place and showed the iconic character, only like we’ve never seen before. However, one fan took it upon themself to edit the full body image on their lunch break, and the result has pleased gamers everywhere.

Spotted by Reddit user 7K28, the viral fan edit shows a Sonic that everyone is used to. Long legs, giant eyes, big red shoes, and white gloves instead of fur all show what the powers of a quick edit could accomplish. Check out LadyGT_DA’s wonderful digital manipulation for yourself:

Needless to say, fans immediately fell in love with the fan’s edit, as it showed a Sonic the Hedgehog we are all accustomed to.

They went with a realistic look but didn’t realize his face is the most unrealistic thing ever created lol. Pokemon don’t look real they look like Pokemon lol. — ExuberantOne (@Exuberant1One) March 5, 2019

SO MUCH BETTER! pic.twitter.com/ufsur2LQX3 — Tails The Failure (@Tails_Failure) March 5, 2019

YES this is more what I was expecting! Not that hideous creature beside it. Whyyyy 😣 — Kirst Mathews (@KirstMathews) March 5, 2019

Even Sonic creator Yuji Naka was impressed by the fan edit:

even yuji naka agrees that its better pic.twitter.com/hFDUOMKOaA — ShyToadGaming (@shytoadgame) March 6, 2019

It’s safe to say that fans are not exactly pleased with Paramount Pictures at the moment, and if the studio wants anyone to see their movie, they may want to reconsider a few things. Either way, interesting times are ahead for Sonic fans.

Sonic the Hedgehog is set to debut in theaters on November 8th.

What do you think about the fan’s edit? Should Paramount get in contact with this person, or should they maybe just look at over 20 years of Sonic the Hedgehog video games, cartoons, comics, etc.? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

