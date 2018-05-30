‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Movie Eyes Jack Black, Ed Helms for Lead Role

New details about the CGI/live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie have surfaced that suggest several prominent actors are being considered for a lead role, but Paul Rudd is no longer among them.

Just yesterday, we reported that Rudd, well-known for his role as Ant-Man in the Marvel movies, was being eyed for a lead role of a policeman named Tom in the Sonic the Hedgehog movie. The Hashtag Show published a report that indicated Rudd was in the running to play Tom, but after receiving a statement from Paramount, the publication followed up with an update that said Rudd was no longer being considered for the role.

The site’s update said that more information was on the way, and a new report that’s just been shared now suggests that other actors are also in the running for the role of Tom. Today, The Hashtag Show said that it has learned that Jack Black, Ed Helms, Owen Wilson, and Jason Segal are all being considered for the role. Providing more details on the role compared to yesterday’s report, The Hashtag Show described Tom as a “sarcastic highway patrol cop” who befriends the blue hedgehog. There’s still speculation that the two will team up against the evil Dr. Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik, the main antagonist of the Sonic the Hedgehog comics and games, but there’s still no confirmation regarding who the main villain will be nor are there any details about the movie’s core plot elements.

One detail that does appear to be confirmed though is that there will in fact be someone taking on the role of Tom. The previous report was the first time that a character named Tom had ever been mentioned, but according to the wording used by That Hashtag Show, Paramount seems to have confirmed the character exists by saying that Rudd was no longer in the running for playing Tom.

But with just one character known and knowledge of a handful of actors who are being considered for the role, there are still many more characters that could be included in the Sonic the Hedgehog movie that haver far fewer details. Sonic himself, for one, doesn’t yet have a voice actor that’s been announced for the CGI role. Sonic’s friends such as Tails and others also haven’t been confirmed for the movie yet, so it remains to be seen who will play them, let alone which characters will actually be in the movie.

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie is scheduled to be released on November 15, 2019.

