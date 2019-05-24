Sonic the Hedgehog’s New Design Appears To Feature Gloves

Today, Sonic the Hedgehog director Jeff Fowler announced that the live-action movie starring the speedy blue hedgehog was being delayed from it previous release date — November 8, 2019 — to February 14, 2020, which happens to be Valentines Day. Fowler didn’t come out and directly say why the movie was being delayed, but the director did hint that it had to do with the design changes the character is undergoing, and the extra time the team now needs to implement these changes.

Now, as you may remember, there was a lot of criticism lodged against the character’s design when it was revealed earlier this month. A lot. There were people criticizing Sonic’s teeth, his legs, and his lack of gloves. Thankfully, it seems the redesign will include putting some gloves on those Sonic hands, because in the image that accompanied Fowler’s delay announcement, you can see Sonic’s arm and hand that now has a glove covering it.

Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right.#novfxartistswereharmedinthemakingofthismovie pic.twitter.com/gxhu9lhU76 — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 24, 2019

As you can see, it’s just artwork, but it more or less confirms that in the redesign Paramount is adding gloves to the character, which should make many happy. That said, if this concept art is anything to go off of, he will keep his blue arms. As you will know, a criticism — albeit not as common — that was said of the original design involved his blue arms. Some Sonic fans wanted the character to have his classic tan arms, but it looks like that won’t happen.

That all said, some fans were expecting minimal changes from the redesign, but this seems to suggest that won’t be the case. If Fowler and co. are listening to fans like they say they are, then surely the redesign will also include addressing Sonic’s teeth, legs, and more.

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to release next year on February 14. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming movie, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What changes do you want to see included in the redesign?