Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Receives PG Rating

Sonic the Hedgehog movie has been given a “PG” rating by the MPA Classification and Rating Administration. For those that don’t know: “PG” means Parental Guidance suggested, which means there should be little to no barriers to see the Valentines Day movie unless you’re literally a toddler. As for the rating, it warns of action with some violence, rude humor, and brief mild language. In other words, the movie sounds pretty family-friendly, which you would expect from Sonic the Hedgehog, a franchise predominately aimed at children along with nostalgic adults who grew up playing the video game series, especially on Sega consoles.

Interestingly, the rating notes of mild language, which seems to suggest Sonic may drop a curse word of sorts at some point. That isn’t to say he will coming out hot with f-bombs, but will the blue hedgehog let out a few light-explicit words here and there? Maybe, it’s also possible these could come from other characters. In fact, it’s probably where it does come from.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, there was speculation that the movie may actually pick up a PG-13 rating based on the pre-release trailers, but it looks like Paramount was able to avoid breaking into the higher rating, which should lead to a few extra bucks made.

As some fans point out, this also more or less confirms that we won’t be seeing Rogue, as the character would probably push the rating to PG-13. At one point, there were rumors pointing towards the character’s inclusion, but it looks like those were false.

Breaking: The #SonicMovie was officially rated PG for action, some violence, rude humour and brief mild language. #SonicNews — Tails’ Channel · #SonicMovie in 31 Days (@TailsChannel) January 15, 2020

Sonic the Hedgehog is set to premiere on February 14, 2020, and will do so with a PG rating. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the movie, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.