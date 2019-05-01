Sonic the Hedgehog’s Teeth Are Creeping People Out

Amid all the Sonic the Hedgehog movie leaks, there were two features of Sonic that weren’t shown off as prominently as others: His eyes and his teeth. It became clear from the profiles of the character that the eyes wouldn’t be nearly as large as the ones the character usually has, but it was mostly impossible to tell what his teeth would look like. We now know, and the reveal is creeping people out.

The reveal of Sonic’s teeth came from the trailer above that showed live-action and CGI versions of Sonic and his adversary, Dr. Robotnik, who’s played by Jim Carrey. You can see Sonic’s questionable teeth there as well as some commentary on them below.

The Inevitable Responses

Good morning to absolutely everyone and everything other than live action Sonic the Hedgehog’s creepy human teeth xx pic.twitter.com/yJX6WPW7Li — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) April 30, 2019

It seemed like an inevitable outcome, but Sonic the Hedgehog will indeed have teeth in his movie that blends live-action scenes with CGI. The result has been an off-putting one, to say the least, and people are reacting accordingly.

How it (Might’ve) Gone Down

[Sonic the Hedgehog movie pitch meeting]



Jim Carrey: [chanting] teeth, teeth –

Director: teeth, TEETH

Paramount execs [pounding the table]: TEETH, TEETH, TEETH! https://t.co/eDzzAmSjDC — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) April 30, 2019

There had to have been plenty of discussion internally about what Sonic would look like with much of that likely devoted to his teeth, so here’s one possible explanation of how the meeting about Sonic’s teeth possibly went down.

Teeth on Teeth on Teeth

Sonic from the #Sonic movie except I’ve replaced his eyes and nose with his mouth. Which I replaced each tooth with another mouth showing more teeth.



I think it’s an improvement pic.twitter.com/6ZqfvwIWgV — Jeremy Beare (@Grandpa_Pixel) April 30, 2019

If we’re already going to creep people out with Sonic’s human teeth, why not just go ahead and give him even more teeth instead? One person created the haunting image of every one of Sonic’s facial features replaced by teeth that also have their own teeth. Teeth all the way down.

The Alternative

i think

this is just me but i think. that sonic would have looked LESS scary with improbably angry real hedgehog teeth pic.twitter.com/KhnqtGFjjm — hokage darkwing (@deedubbayuh) April 30, 2019

For those who don’t know what actual hedgehogs’ teeth look like, here’s an alternative look at what Sonic’s teeth could’ve looked like. They’ve both got their ups and downs, but it’s a tossup between which one is creepier.

On Second Thought…

Presenting Sonic, but if he had teeth like a real hedgehog pic.twitter.com/eyOQZNvF2T — James Bartholomeou (@iyagovos) April 30, 2019

After seeing what Sonic looks like with more biologically accurate hedgehog teeth, it looks like the human version is perhaps the safer option Paramount could’ve gone with, especially if the movie’s supposed to appeal to younger audiences along with longtime Sonic fans.

Always Had Unique Teeth

Sonic 👏 always 👏 had 👏 human 👏 teeth 👏 pic.twitter.com/ljk5eS0VMZ — Gabe Carey (@thegabecarey) April 30, 2019

Throughout all his depictions, Sonic’s teeth have always been a bit unique. They weren’t exactly human teeth and definitely weren’t those of an actual hedgehog, though they were pretty much always shown two straight, solid lines of teeth.

Individual Teeth

The thing bothering me most about Sonic isn’t the separate eyeballs or the white chest or the weird legs… it’s that he has individual teeth. pic.twitter.com/zPrDhOvL96 — Mike Jeavons (@TheOnlyMikeJ) April 30, 2019

Sonic’s teeth have been shown in different mediums before, but not with the character having individual, human teeth. Would showing them all in a straight line have been a better option?

The Creepiest Feature?

People tend to point to his weird long body or his muscular legs, but Sonic’s teeth are easily the most unsettling part of his design as far as I’m concerned. pic.twitter.com/rqmLl7XPuy — chad (@Chadaoliver) April 30, 2019

You could pick out a few things about Sonic that you don’t like ranging from his more realistic hair to his small eyes and long legs, but are the teeth the creepiest part? Some people think so.

We’ll see if people come around to Sonic’s new look as we get more trailers and previews ahead of the film’s November 8th.

