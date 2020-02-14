Sonic’s New Racing Game Will Be Revealed Soon

Ever since the game's initial tease during an SXSW panel earlier this year, Sonic the Hedgehog fans have been wondering what to make of his return to racing action.

The game, reportedly called Super Sonic Racing, looks to be different than his previous racing game, the 2012 Sonic & All Stars Racing Transformed. It looks to focus more on his universe, along with his allies and enemies.

But we're going to know all the details about the game very soon, whatever the case. Sega has officially confirmed that it's just about ready to pull out of the garage. And perhaps in time for E3 for that matter.

During a recent Sega live stream, Aaron Webber, who serves as PR and social media head for the company, noted that a reveal of where Sonic will be racing next isn't too far off.

"A lot of you have been waiting for news and information, and you're very curious about what that title was that we teased back at South by Southwest, and at least in the near future, you might be hearing some more news and information about that. So hey, that's coming up. Get ready. It's on the horizon," he said.

Again, there are some concerns as to whether the game will be limited to Sonic instead of opening up to the whole Sega universe as his previous two racing games have done.

Sega has already confirmed it's got something planned for E3 in just a few weeks. That could likely be the place we'll see the veil taken off Racing and see what the game is all about.

As for the suggested Super Sonic Racing title, we noted in our previous story that it reflects back on a song featured in the classic Sega Saturn racing game Sonic R. So the name would fit...if that's what it ends up being.

We'll know in just a few short weeks. Or, who knows, maybe even before then with a possible pre-E3 tease. But whatever it is, fans of Sonic the Hedgehog are sure to be pleased when it comes to taking a road trip with him.

Platforms for Sonic's racing game haven't been revealed just yet. However, if it's anything like Sonic Forces and Sonic Mania Plus, it'll be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch.