Sonic the Hedgehog and Tails Teach K.O. to Spin Dash in New OK KO! Clip

A new clip from the upcoming episode of OK KO! Let’s Be Heroes where K.O. meets and teams up with Sonic the Hedgehog and Tails has been released! In the episode, titled “Let’s Meet Sonic”, it would appear that K.O. and the dynamic duo are forced to take on a classic Sonic piece of terrain, and it requires a little special training in the “spin dash” technique to figure out.

Unfortunately for K.O., it would appear that the spin dash is a little more difficult than first imagined, and Sonic himself seem unable or unwilling to describe the process in detail. Tails, however, is more understanding, as he had to learn to do it in the past as well. In addition to the spin dash, the brief clip also features a classic fixture from the end of many Sonic video games.

Check out KO and @sonic_hedgehog as they team up in an ALL NEW crossover episode today at 4:45p! 💥🥊🦔#crossoverepisode #okko #sonicthehedgehog pic.twitter.com/s1kArUMdxe — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) August 4, 2019

Here’s how Cartoon Network describes OK KO! Let’s Be Heroes, if you’re unfamiliar:

“OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes follows K.O., an endlessly optimistic kid leveling up to be the best he can be in a dynamic universe of friends and challenging foes. This video game inspired world is set in Lakewood Plaza, a one-stop shop for every hero’s needs, where K.O. and his friends, Rad and Enid, are constantly trying to impress each other in their efforts to overcome the obstacles that evil foe Lord Boxman sends their way on his quest to destroy the plaza.”

OK KO! Let’s Be Heroes, created by Ian Jones-Quartey, began life as Lakewood Plaza Turbo in 2013 before becoming an ongoing television show in 2017. You can check out our previous coverage of the show right here. The crossover episode “Let’s Meet Sonic” is set to air today, August 4th, on Cartoon Network at 4:45pm ET.