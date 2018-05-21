Sonic The Hedgehog Puma Sneakers Release Date Revealed

Last month we ran a story talking about some new Sonic the Hedgehog-inspired sneakers being made by Puma in a collaborative effort with Sega to celebrate its platforming hero. They look nifty and all but neither company had yet announced a release date for the spiffy shoes. Thankfully, we now know when we can speed to the store and pick these bad boys up.

Sega and Puma have announced that their two different shoe models, based on RS-0 Sonic and Dr. Eggman, will arrive in stores starting on June 5 worldwide. The shoes are set to sell for $130.00 per pair.

Here are descriptions for each particular type of shoe so you can decide which one best suits your Sonic-laden personality:

“The RS-0 Sonic takes cues from Sonic the Hedgehog and the areas he protects, including the iconic Green Hill Zone. The upper is made from a textured suede reminiscent of Sonic’s trademark blue fur while the striking red outsole stands for his shoes. Take a closer look and you’ll see more familiar color hints from the beloved game – from classic gold rings, to the lush green grass that he speeds on. The upper also features micro ventilation perforations, embroidered PUMA Formstrip, deboss of Sonic’s head and gold rings. Metallic gold rings once again appear on lace ends relating to the classic gold rings collected in the video game. The story continues on the mid and insole with checkered print nostalgic to the retro video game. 16-bit grass print on heel is a nod to the Green Hill Zone. Outsole features translucent red rubber and a Sonic logo under print. Finally, the tongue label features the collaboration logo and RS-0 binary number branding.

The PUMA x SEGA RS-0 Dr. Eggman take cues from Sonic the Hedgehog’s archnemesis, from his flashy outfit to the black and yellow caution stripes from his Eggmobile represented by the sneaker’s all-over red upper and footbed. The upper is decked in a pebbled patent leather with micro ventilation perforations, a debossed PUMA Formstrip, and a debossed Dr. Eggman head that shoots fireballs from his Eggmobile. His conniving face and fireballs are debossed on the medial heel, while gold rings, have been inserted on the lace. The footbed features black and yellow caution stripes – nod to the graphics on Eggman’s Eggmobile. Metallic outsole and caution stripes take design cues from his scientific machinery. Outsole features translucent blue rubber and Sonic logo under print, the exact color referenced from Dr. Eggman’s glasses. Tongue label features the collaboration logo and RS-0 binary number branding. Both sneakers are packaged a special box that inspired by the iconic Green Hill Zone.”

You can purchase the shoes through Puma’s official website or at certain shoe stores across the country. Fans are also prompted to keep a close eye on Sonic the Hedgehog’s Twitter account for more details.

We know a lot of you are eager to get your hands on these shoes. But be quick because they’re gonna go fast!

