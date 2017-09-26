Sonic The Hedgehog Returns To The Casino In New Sonic Forces Gameplay Clip

There have been a number of classic stages introduced in the Sonic the Hedgehog games over the past few years, including popular favorites like the Green Hill Zone, the Chemical Plant Zone and the Sky Sanctuary Zone, which we’ve seen return in a number of iterations.

But one particular favorite that we recall from the classic Sonic the Hedgehog 2 game is Casino Night Zone, where Sonic literally fought through what looks like a gigantic casino city trying to reach Dr. Eggman. This includes dealing with plungers, flippers, chance machines (which can either add rings to his collection, or remove them) and countless other things that really livened up the design of the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And it’s coming back with a vengeance. Today, Sega has announced that a special casino-like stage will be included in Sonic Forces, its upcoming 2D/3D action/adventure game. And it looks like Sonic Team has paid loving tribute to the classic stage, including a number of its staples in the levels, including pinball flippers, which you can use to catapult Sonic to new heights, as well as plungers and other neat little tricks. Even the music sound like nostalgic Casino Night fun.

The level looks fantastic in classic 2D and 3D, really bringing the casino world to life this time around. However, as expected, there are different paths that you can take so you can really explore this world – and pick up a whole bunch of rings for your trouble. You can explore this area with Classic and Modern Sonic forms as well, which will no doubt really open up the world as you’d expect it to be.

This is probably just one of many classic worlds that’s being reintroduced with Sonic Forces, and it’s a design that Sega really leans on a lot. But it still works – just ask anyone who made their way through the redesigned worlds of Sonic Mania when it came out a few weeks back. We never get tired of the classics.

You’ll be able to explore the depths of Casino Night Zone – as well as many other levels – in Sonic Forces when it arrives on November 7th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.