Watch: Sonic the Hedgehog’s Ben Schwartz Promises a Free Hedgehog for Every Ticket Sold

The official Sonic the Hedgehog movie’s release date is fast approaching, and as is typical for such things, various trailers and posters and other promotional material are coming out at a fast clip now that it is already February. Add to all that the fact that today, of all days, happens to be the Super Bowl, which is practically the top day of days to put such things out into the world. That includes, but is not limited to, a new promo video for Sonic the Hedgehog featuring the voice of Sonic himself, Ben Schwartz, promising free hedgehogs to everyone that buys a ticket to the movie.

Of course, in reality, there are no free hedgehogs. Schwartz also seems to eventually realize this as the brief ad completes itself, and it comes across as the same sort of schtick as Jean-Ralphio’s best lines from Parks and Recreation, which makes sense given that Jean-Ralphio is also Schwartz. Even so, it’s delightful to hear Schwartz promise such a thing while holding an actual, live hedgehog that’s trying to scramble out of his hands.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out Schwartz putting forth some marketing effort below:

What do you think of what we’ve seen of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie so far? Are you excited to check out the movie when it releases later this month? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Paramount Pictures describes the upcoming film:

“Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.”

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to release on February 14th. As mentioned above, the film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming film right here.