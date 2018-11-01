Sonic Trying To Save Pikachu In Super Smash Bros Ultimate Has Us All In Tears

Today’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Direct was filled with a number of surprises, including a new World of Light story mode trailer that presented some devastating stakes. In it, we saw some strange being suck up all our heroes in spirit beams, leaving their fates unknown.

But during this particular battle, one moment truly stands out for some fans. During their attempt to escape from these mysterious spirits, Sonic the Hedgehog, who’s been a staple in Smash Bros. for years, attempts to reach out to Pokemon hero Pikachu in an attempt to save him. It’s a futile effort as they both end up being sucked up, but it definitely ended up being a punch to the gut for fans.

Here are some of the best reactions we found from this particular moment. And, yes, it’s heartbreaking for many.

Sonic could’ve definitely outrun those beams of light. He only slowed down because he chose to save Pikachu 😭 pic.twitter.com/zNj0HyTI7i — Mlick 🇳🇬 (@Mlickles) November 1, 2018

SONIC REACHED HIS HAND TO PIKACHU SO HE COULD GET HIM SAFTEY!!! PIKACHU TRIED TAKING SONIC’S HAND 😭 MY HEART CAN’T TAKE THIS WHY AM I CRYING?!?! pic.twitter.com/jrUf0xpS7w — ⚡️Flexchu Maddie⚡️ (@MaddieFandoms) November 1, 2018

Nintendo made Pikachu Barry Allen saving the multiverse and Sonic is like watching Wally fad away in Young Justice and this isn’t okay pic.twitter.com/PDws20zFt1 — SForc3Sp3ctor 🐧 (@SForceSpector) November 1, 2018

Sonic trying to grab pikachu’s hand to save him before getting erased pic.twitter.com/JTgB3gZbGz — Herald-eltarune (@HeraldOfNIGHt) November 1, 2018

OKAY NOW THAT I SAW THE FULL CLIP I’M CRYING CUZ SONIC SLOWED DOWN SO HE CAN TRY TO SAVE PIKACHU AND MY HEART JUST SHATTERED pic.twitter.com/XNNLfuf9y1 — 🎀 Alex 🎀 (@chibiirose) November 1, 2018

Sonic reaching out to try and save Pikachu I’m crying he’s a good kid pic.twitter.com/T5s7waZUu1 — 🍂🍁Lucy🍁🍂 (@zerotwo64) November 1, 2018

Here’s a superb anime take on the moment:

Sonic sacrified his life by trying to rescue my boy Pikachu, I’m a sad gamer now. pic.twitter.com/j2a9QsCSua — Sora (@Sora_yxow) November 1, 2018

Only reason Sonic died was because he slowed down to help Pikachu pic.twitter.com/9zrBapGa8T — Metal the Sonic (@Genocide_City) November 1, 2018

OKAY KIRBY SAVING THE WORLD IS AWESOME AND CUTE BUT CAN WE TALK ABOUT WHEN SONIC REACHED OUT TO HELP PIKACHU AND FAILED CAUSING HIS OWN LIFE AS WELL THAT SHIT MADE ME CRYYYY pic.twitter.com/OfWlwHj0nM — Cleytito (@Cleytito_) November 1, 2018

Indeed it’s a sad moment. But fret not, Nintendo fans. Our savior Kirby is still alive, and will manage to save all our beloved characters in the World of Light mode. Those spirits don’t stand a chance! *sniff* Relive the triumphant moment of kinship in the trailer below!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on December 7 for Nintendo Switch in both digital and physical format.