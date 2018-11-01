Sonic Trying To Save Pikachu In Super Smash Bros Ultimate Has Us All In Tears

Gaming

Today’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Direct was filled with a number of surprises, including a new World of Light story mode trailer that presented some devastating stakes. In it, we saw some strange being suck up all our heroes in spirit beams, leaving their fates unknown.

But during this particular battle, one moment truly stands out for some fans. During their attempt to escape from these mysterious spirits, Sonic the Hedgehog, who’s been a staple in Smash Bros. for years, attempts to reach out to Pokemon hero Pikachu in an attempt to save him. It’s a futile effort as they both end up being sucked up, but it definitely ended up being a punch to the gut for fans.

Here are some of the best reactions we found from this particular moment. And, yes, it’s heartbreaking for many.

Here’s a superb anime take on the moment:

Indeed it’s a sad moment. But fret not, Nintendo fans. Our savior Kirby is still alive, and will manage to save all our beloved characters in the World of Light mode. Those spirits don’t stand a chance! *sniff* Relive the triumphant moment of kinship in the trailer below!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on December 7 for Nintendo Switch in both digital and physical format.

