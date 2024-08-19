Sonic x Shadow Generations Reveals Massive Collector’s Edition Perfect for Sega Dreamcast Fans

Sonic x Shadow Generations looks like an exciting new release for longtime Sega fans, including those partial to the Dreamcast era. After all, that’s where Shadow the Hedgehog first made his debut, and the game will have players revisiting some classic stages from Sonic Adventure and Sonic Adventure 2. While a standard version of the game will be released this fall, Limited Run Games has announced a massive collector’s edition of the game, which is now available for preorder. Priced at $249.99, it’s significantly more expensive than the standard release, but there’s a lot of extras that Sonic fans should enjoy.

The collector’s edition includes a copy of Sonic x Shadow Generations on Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or PC. It also includes a CD soundtrack, art book, SteelBook, three Chao figurines, a keychain of the sneakers for Classic Sonic, Modern Sonic, and Shadow, and a faux Dreamcast style jewel case. However, the big highlight is a statue featuring Sonic and Shadow standing atop a Sega Dreamcast! An image of the collector’s edition can be found below, and preorders can be found right here.

Preorders for the collector’s edition will be open through October 6th at 11:59 p.m. ET. As with most collector’s editions from the company, there will be a pretty significant wait, as the expected ship date is sometime in July 2025. However, Limited Run Games will be shipping out the game itself much sooner! Those that buy the collector’s edition can expect their copy of Sonic x Shadow Generations to arrive closer to the game’s release date; physical copies of the game will be shipped between October 25th and November 8th.

For Sonic fans, there’s quite a bit to enjoy in this collector’s edition, and the Dreamcast statue should make for a really nice display item. Shadow has been getting a lot of focus this year thanks to his role in Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3, getting his own dedicated LEGO set, action figures, and more. There’s been no shortage of options for fans of the character, but for those partial to the Dreamcast era, this might be the best one!

