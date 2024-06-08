Sonic X Shadow Generations Gets New Trailer, Release Date

Sega officially announced Sonic x Shadow Generations earlier this year during the PlayStation State of Play that took place in January, confirming that the release will not only be a complete remaster of the original Sonic Generations, but that it would add new content as well, in particular a new story campaign focused on Shadow. At the time Sega also confirmed that the game would offer additional bonus content that was not in the original game and set an autumn 2024 release window, and now just a few short months later Sega has once again showcased the title. This time, audiences were treated to a new trailer during the Summer Game Fest, which not only provides an additional look at the upcoming title but sets the release date for this October as well.

The Sonic x Shadow Generations website notes the following key features:

The Return of Shadow: In this new standalone campaign, Shadow's nemesis, Black Doom, has reemerged and threatens to take over the world once again. Shadow must journey into his past, confront his painful memories, and unlock new dark powers to save the world.

Shadow Evolved: Harness Shadow's new Doom Powers to battle hordes of enemies and tackle platforming challenges like never before. Surf on water, fly over obstacles, and stop time with the return of Chaos Control!

A Journey Through Time and Dimensions: Experience the ultimate showdown between Shadow and Black Doom in a new boss battle that will test your skills and reflexes. Use all of Shadow's abilities to defeat Black Doom and save the world!

Explore the New White Space: Stretch your legs in an all-new hub world inspired by the open-zone gameplay of Sonic Frontiers. As Shadow gains new powers, he can explore further and uncover the secrets hidden throughout!

Check out the upgraded visuals in the new trailer below:

You can pre-order Sonic x Shadow Generations now, with the Digital Deluxe version securing the following bonuses:

Legacy Skin for Modern Sonic (Pre-order Bonus)

Play the game 3 days early

Digital Deluxe Season Pass: Additional character skin & Level for Shadow Terios Skin Extra BGM Pack Digital Artbook + Soundtrack Skill Points (Sonic Generations)



PlayStation players will also have additional platform exclusive prologue animations to enjoy, while Physical edition preorders include the Gerald Robotnik's Journal collectible book, which includes in-universe details on the creation of Shadow the Hedgehog from Doctor Robotnik's (Eggman's) point of view. Sonic x Shadow Generations releases on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games store October 25th.