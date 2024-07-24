New LEGO Shadow the Hedgehog Set Revealed

2024 is officially the year of Shadow the Hedgehog, and the Sega character has been getting a big push in several different ways. As first reported by GameSpot, Shadow will be getting a brand-new LEGO set on October 1st, which will be priced at $70. While the character got his own minifig and set last year, this one is a little different. LEGO’s Shadow the Hedgehog set is solely focused on the character’s head, which is attached to a base and has a little nameplate. The set is meant to be based on the character’s debut appearance in Sonic Adventure 2, and the box art features imagery from the Dreamcast game.

An image of the LEGO Shadow the Hedgehog set can be found below.

The Shadow LEGO set includes a handful of small rings that are identical to the ones that have come with previous Sonic sets. Inside Shadow’s head, the set will feature a little Chaos Emerald, as well. In total, the set will be made up of 720 pieces. At this time, we don’t know if LEGO plans on making similar sets for other Sonic characters, or if this is just a one-off given the large focus Shadow is getting this year. For diehard fans of the character, the set could make for a nice display piece on a stand with other Sega merchandise, though it has less play value when compared to the Shadow the Hedgehog Escape set. That one is accompanied by Shadow’s famous Dark Rider motorcycle.

Speaking of the Dark Rider, a replica of the motorcycle was created as part of Sega’s Year of Shadow promotion. That replica is actually touring the country this year, allowing fans to get their picture taken with it. Sega is pulling out the stops in 2024 to give Shadow a big focus, whether it be through LEGO sets and a touring Dark Rider, or through video games. On October 25th, Sonic x Shadow Generations will be released, dropping just a few weeks after the Shadow LEGO set. Of course, all of this is building up to Shadow’s major appearance in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, where the character will be voiced by Keanu Reeves.

