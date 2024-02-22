Sons of the Forest Exits Early Access With Update 1.0, Patch Notes Revealed

At last, Sons of the Forest has finally exited early access with the release of the survival game's new 1.0 update. This past year, Sons of the Forest initially launched in early access and was quickly a big hit on Steam. Since that time, developer Endnight Games has continued to release new patches for the title at a frequent cadence to improve and expand on the project. Now, those updates have resulted in the 1.0 version launch, which is now available to download.

As a whole, this new update for Sons of the Forest changes just about every element of the game in some manner. In fact, Endnight Games has suggested to existing players that they begin a new save file with the release of update 1.0 to adequately experience everything that has been updated. Beyond adding new mechanics and refinements to existing features, the story of Sons of the Forest should now be complete and can be experienced in full with this new patch.

To get a deeper look at everything that has now been altered with Sons of the Forest, you can view the full patch notes for update 1.0 below.

Sons of the Forest 1.0 Update Patch Notes

Features

New title scene and end credits details, visuals and music



Added new choice alternate ending



Added 5 new cutscenes



Revised and added new voice acting and details to dining room, gold room, get down son and Jianyu intro cutscenes



Added new voice acting to Sahara confidential found footage



Added proximity voice chat with filters for in caves & underwater along with adding additional filtering to the walkie talkie



Added creative mode, with a new alternate creative inventory, and ability to skip build animations (unlocks when players complete the game story)



Added Raccoons and gave ability for squirrels and raccoons to climb trees



Added 2 new mutants; Legsy and Holey



Added new stronger puffy variation 'Spotty'



Added higher tier gold armor level for cannibals



Added new sickness system tied to drinking unclean water or eating bad food. Drinking clean water or eating meds will cure sickness



Many new story item pickups added and most story item pickups re-worked, along with new in world decorative notes and magazines



Renamed glider to Foldable glider and it can now be hot-keyed and stashed to inventory



Golf Carts now come equipped with radio decks and a GPS screen



Added new world details, more paths, partially dug tunnels by excavators, new Jianyu camps, 14 new mini caves and cellars and many other environment tweaks and updates



Revised hell cave door opening, will now require additional steps to open



Added NPC Timmy to hell cave



Added 2 final artifact pieces and final artifact can now be crafted



You can now *(Spoiler)* or create a *(Spoiler)* with the combined artifact



Jianyu helicopters will now take off and leave from bases around map, and may occasionally hover over player structures to check on them



Added dying tactical soldiers with red flares that can be seen from a distance to help direct players towards locations



Added new findable dead Tactical and Worker dudes with GPS locators that appear when nearby, helping direct players towards interesting locations



Added campfire smoke plumes to cannibal villages that can be seen from a distance and will go out if there are no cannibals there to tend to the fire



Added various details to the snowy mountains; outdoor Solafite areas that attract lightning, snowmobile versions of carts, and small radar dishes



Added new cave (unlocks after end game sequence)



Added a new Arrow Storage structure and a new explosive storage structure



Added new nice chair and nice couch buildable structures



Added 2 new platform prefab structures and ability to snap them to built structures



Added new auto foundation system for some prefab structures ( including small cabin, lean-to and lookout tower, and platforms)



Added 3 new trap structures



Added option to extend camp fire with logs to turn it into a bonfire



Added a range and valid target readout to the rope gun



Added 4 new findable blueprint structures, including a glider launcher, and 3 mystery structures



Added strikeout to the message window UI for tutorials or ingredient counts that have been completed



Added additional achievements



Added seed items for Twinberries and Snowberries and a new Jam Recipe



Added new soft opening video to bunker food



Added new rotten textures for rotten meat, oysters & fish



Added PVP damage setting, and made it available in the multiplayer admin menu



Added AMD Fidelity FX™ Super Resolution 3 (FSR3) support



Added a new weather occlusion system for buildings to provide much more accurate weather visuals & Reworked interior space warmth system to be more accurate



Improvements

Player can now carry up to 4 stones at once and can now place multiple stones at once, as many as currently held



Reworked stone wall so that upper rows require only 4 stones instead of 5



Hell cave lava, lighting, effects, details and audio re-worked and improved



After player sleeps Kelvin will be found also sleeping somewhere nearby



Virginia & Kelvin will now wear outfits you've given them in cutscenes



GPS screen now more accurately reflects the world, showing cliffs, paths and clearings



Moved many items and pickups to better locations



Added support for weather occlusion to structure tarps



Added new system to ensure multiplayer clients see completed ghost structures transition smoothly to the built version regardless of networking conditions



Slightly increased size of the tarp sleep trigger so its easier for all players to sleep



Grounded beams fake pillars now remove snow around them



Powered cross and leg lamp now have a fixed snap point for the wire



Placing a new stone floor will now orient it to place in front of where player is aiming instead of the default calculated position which might be outside viewport



Improved some placement UI to better reflect position of the snap point



Placing stone beam on ground now displays more accurately where the stone will be placed



Added snow remover to snow golf cart plow



Added sound effect when relocating structures



Flyswatter and Bone-maker traps can now be moved after placed



Furniture supported by other furniture is now linked, preventing the dismantling of the supporting one, destruction is also applied to the supported furniture



Players can now trade bones



Bunker Luxury entrance reworked and set dressing improved



All bunkers relit, and additional details added in some of them



Stone beams and floors now use a more subtle place animation



Mushrooms, Twinberries and Snowberries can now be grown in planters



Large female cannibals have new full-body taunts and short yell animations



Added boots to players pajamas



Oyster greeble layout improved



Improved some areas in Cave D where players were getting stuck



Added a tutorial message for zooming the tracker.



Improved placement of tree structures



Added more golf carts to golf course



Golf carts and Hang Gliders now appear on the GPS screen when nearby



Eagles now sometimes land on logs and dead trees



Added some additional animal zones around map



Improved fall detection to avoid triggering fall animation when walking over small ledges



Stripped crunch from all textures smaller than 1024 to improve performance



Virginia Beckon locations now save and added many more locations for her to take you to



Any consumable, including drinking dirty water straight from a body of water, will now play the bad food eaten audio event on the player



Added Loading screen hints for sickness and toggling creative inventory mode



Enabled count readouts on all items on shelves that are not 1 to 1 visuals



Improved case where muddies would run to water or food and back to trees before finishing eating or drinking



Flashlight and shotgun no longer respawn upon loading if you already have them in inventory



Solar panels cannot be placed anymore in occluded areas (underground cellars)



Reduced shader variant counts & added shader warm up in loading to remove first time shader compile hitches



The GPS Tracker will now remember the current zoom level when re-equipping it



Blueprint structures that are being relocated will now retain their previous facing direction



Updated strength hint in loading screen to include damage



When a structure is dismantled, it can now spawn bundles of items



Changed it so that the last tabs on the blueprint book stay open longer if the mouse is moved off them



Added LODS to armor racks and armor on shelves



Improved the debug free camera system which now uses the main camera, so assets around it load properly, and now works with gamepad ('Freecamera on' through the debug menu)



All held items will now play a stash audio event when they are unequipped.



All held items will now play their mouse over audio event when the item is equipped.



Optimized all colliders in inventory and sped up how long it takes for items to appear when inventory is opened



Added an area light to the screen of the held GPS tracker to give it some glow



Cloth in inventory now has a stack of five that will fill up



Doubled the speed of the item hover animations in the inventory



Items can now be batch added and removed from the mat in inventory by holding the button down



Reduced the out of breath sound when the player has reached their minimum vitality when all their stats are reduced



Improved the interaction and animation of throwing items from the grab bag



Button can now be held to continue throwing items from the grab bag



You can now hold the button down to keep eating berries in inventory



Added watch pile on the crafting mat



Removed small river rocks from lake greebles to reduce asset intersections



Improved nav mesh for hell cave



Placing walls under leaning beams on ground is now possible if they are level



Updated lean-to blueprint, using walls instead of apexes for the surrounding pieces and added one sided apexes to fill gaps on the sides



Lowered CPU cost of having lots of idle structures



Now only the structure being actively placed turns red when placement is invalid



Log plank and variants now throw with the same orientation as logs



Improved look of solafite



Added Timmy drawings and Jianyu notes as world details



Reworked and improved many temp art assets



Added toss stone animation when adding stone to structures



Added extra snow sled to help direct players from snow crash to the first ice cave



Removed extra locator on GPS for cave F



Improved look of skin on creepy Virginia and Armsy



Fixed some objects in world being dynamic that should be static



Increased headlights brightness on Golf Carts



Added 'search parties frequency' and 'building resistance' settings to custom game menu



Added pause menu icon over players in multiplayer ( appears as a cog over their name )



Improved creepy Virginia ragdoll



Cave entrance bat flocks can happen at any time of day now



Improved Ai interactions around village objects



Added burning sound and light when an actor is on fire



Required Ingredients UI will now no longer show an available count higher than the required count



Added a tutorial for when the player has been killed and needs to pick up their backpack



Tab for the currently active page is now kept active instead of only when hovered over



Both held books now have a close UI prompt at the bottom



Updated the UI text and added localization for when a battery or air tank is used to recharge the equipped item



Some items can now be added to storage more than one at a time



Removed the page numbers from the top of the page in the blueprint book since the tabs now stay open for the current page



Added a flashing Exclamation mark and bright red light to discoverable laptops



Added a loading screen hint for drying racks placed by fire drying things faster



Gold Armor renamed to Ancient Armor



Added Drink and Dump Out UI for the flask and cooking pot



Fire arrows and Torches will now ignite bodies when the arrow impacts or the torch performs its downward thrust attack



Updated Cooking buff UI notifications to include the cooking pot icon



Ziplines will now have visual harnesses when attaching stones or logs to the zipline



Added a cooking pot stand for when the pot is placed on a fire to avoid it visually floating



Required Items UI for structures is now hidden when the player is in caves or bunkers



Added a pulsing light beacon to the dropped inventory bag to make it easier to find in the dark



Added close UI when holding a story page item



Lakes will now visibly freeze when players are nearby



Various memory and CPU optimizations



New dead Puffy poses added to the world



Other players names are now hidden when riding in the golf cart



Increased host not responding delay from 5 to 6.5 seconds



Texture streaming budget will now update when changing texture resolution options



Optimizations to streaming system to improve movement around the world and remove risk of leaving things active when moving fast



Renamed Kelvin 'take item' order to 'take clothing'



Reworked game save code to be more robust in case of error during the serialization process



All blueprint pickup items are now called blueprint instead of the recipe name to avoid spoilers



Added audio event notification on game saved



Updated default bindings for golf cart, will now use RT and LT by default



When giving items to other players using the grab bag, the UI on the item will now say GIVE instead of USE



The mini-map view is now zoomed out a bit



Improved flashlight on the hanging tactical



Updated the inventory visuals for the Ancient Armor



Story Objectives are now displayed in red



Added a tutorial to build storage the first time the player fails to pickup an item due to full inventory



Improved billboard texture memory usage



Action cameras are no longer fake dropped. If the player collects the camera and already owns the video clip, they are notified with a UI notification



Added UI notification to display how many people are waiting to sleep in multiplayer to let others know its time to sleep



Added UI to inform the player how to change the icon on held GPS locators



Added bones and skulls to some of the clay pots when broken



All blueprint structures should now properly clear grass and bushes



Campfire and standing fires now use new fire burning audio events



If the bow does not have an arrow loaded but the player does have an available arrow type available in inventory, it will be automatically loaded into the bow



Storage will now drop certain items in bundles when the structure is destroyed



Only one person can interact with a campfire at a time



Structure dismantling is now X instead of C to prevent clashing with adding items to storage



You can now drink water when holding a spear



You can now add twin and snow berries to shelves



Improved some spittle layout in caves



Added a UI notification for when the player is interrupted sleeping from enemies nearby



Dead tactical soldiers now wear balaclavas and have bloody clothing



Mountain fog layout improved



Torch smoke trails improved



Added terrain anisotropic graphic setting



Player now has idle and moving animations when holding artifact pieces



Player can now look down further before the spear switches grip



Rebreather mouthpiece is now moved offscreen when leaving the water



Eating berries while in inventory is much faster



Heavy cannibals can now wear winter clothes



Glowing Puffies now have more unique looking materials



Fix some issues with cannibal facial deformations not matching on carried bodies and not darkening when burned



Added more variations to the enemy search party events



Improved texture loading speed of items in inventory



Added Holosprings logo to screens in bunkers



Improved look of walkie talkie



Re-worked look of bunker icons on GPS to be distinct



Smaller cave icons on GPS



Added UI to show player current strength level



A.I. Can now better navigate around player built furniture and small structures



Improved AI navigation in player bases



Added AI pathing to rope bridges



Improved blood and wetness of creepy Virginia and on babies



Improved physics of bushes when cut



Dead stumps react better when cut



More saturated coin visuals to be able to see them better in inventory



Kelvin can now walk over logs ( also fixes pushing them through terrain )



Inventory now gets the correct fake ground applied every time the inventory is opened



All items in the inventory now have hover animations



Setup LODS for preset tarp elements



Optimized construction database to reduce amount of CPU usage and lower amount of data to send over network in multiplayer games



Setup combined LOD system and added 4th LOD to optimize rendering cost of stone floors



Improved look of defensive wall LODs



Made rendering of the Construction UI more consistent visually



Broke up tiling on frozen lakes



Added shoreline wetness to the cliffs



Rainbows will now show up after it rains





Balance

Babies are now single hit kill from any weapon in normal mode



If a player sleeps in unprotected location, they can now sometimes be interrupted by enemy search party



'Containers don't refill on load' set to True by default in Normal games. Can be set in a Custom game.



Players max strength level has been increased from 50 to 100



Each level in strength now increases melee and tree chop damage by 1%



Adjusted Hang Glider 'down force' when pitched up to make it easier to gain altitude



No printer resin by default in printers, instead you need to find and add it



Players name tag will now be hidden when crouching in multiplayer games



Large cannibals running now drains more energy



Sea turtles now respawn at rate of 1 per day (4x faster)



Added 10 more sea turtle zones



Explosions will now cause break damage to all armor pieces hit



Added more golf carts to golf course and around map and made more connecting paths to drive them on



Adjusted the rates at which the players skin temperature changes and the rate at which the player gets wet and dries off



The player will now get soaked from snow much slower than when in rain



Indoor temperature is now clamped within a range so that indoor temperature is not always the same as outside



Fire sources are hotter now so the player will dry off faster



Adjusted the amount of rest the player gets indoors and outdoors and how comfort modifies it



Energy Bar Fullness increased from 15 to 30



Some item counts in inventory have been reduced to match their visuals in the inventory and to encourage using storage



Cat food and Oysters can now rot



Increased the raw fullness of some of the perishables



Adjusted spawn logic of cannibals in villages so stronger types won't spawn at villages close to player start points at start of game. Fewer Elise spawns, and added a few Franks in villages



Igor, Henry, and Elise can no longer appear in early game search parties



Igor, Henry, and Elise can now appear in nomad families starting day 8



Rotten items can no longer be used in cooking



Dried perishables will no longer go rotten



Cooked foods now take twice as long to rot compared to raw



Air tanks now drain 25% faster



Stone Storage and sled now carry 28 stones instead of 27



Updated eggnog recipe to use 4 eggs



The taser stick now only has 3 charges per battery



The player downed time before respawning has been greatly reduced. Also sped up the skull animation to give more sense of urgency



Buckshot count reduced from 15 to 8, and cone spread reduced from 25 to 20



Slug ammo will cause now cause shotgun hit reacts on enemies even if armored



Fence electric wire now sustains damage when electrocuting something (can fire 6 times before being destroyed currently)



You can now carry 20 Solafite



Fat cannibal Health increased from 140 to 170



Heavy cannibals now can wear armor



Increased chance of spawning head armor and body armor pieces on enemies



Tweaked all enemy armor values



Cannibal head damage multiplier from sharp melee reduced from 2x to 1.5x



Demon attack increased damage by 25% and increased Coop game health up to 30%



Adjusted the enemy spawns in some caves and bunkers



Regular male cannibals run & walk 20% faster and are 5% larger on average



Puffy attacks have increased speed



Creepy plating attack changed from 1 to 2 waves (each wave slightly smaller) It will also now include the new creepy mutant types



Balanced enemy structure damage and fixed some creepies, demons and large female cannibals being unable to damage structures



Set structure distortion at 70% of structures max HP and partial collapse at 20%



Stick spikes and electric fences are now more fragile





Audio