Rumor: Sony in Talks to Acquire Rockstar Parent Company Take-Two Interactive

Sony is reportedly in talks to acquire Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of well-known studios such as Rockstar Games and 2K Games.

A report from MarketWatch suggests that a jump in Sony‘s stock has to do with rumors circulating that suggest the massive technology company and owners of the PlayStation name are looking into buying Take-Two Interactive. MarketWatch cited Wedbush Securities’ head of technology and media trading Joel Kulina as saying Sony “is in advanced board level discussions to acquire Take-Two Interactive in a mostly cash deal.”

Nothing has been confirmed about the possibility of Sony acquiring Take-Two Interactive yet, so these rumors should be treated as such until more evidence emerges, but should the acquisition go through, it would be a massive one for Sony. Take-Two Interactive’s various properties including Rockstar Games encompass titles like the Grand Theft Auto series and Red Dead Redemption 2 as well as a host of sports games created by 2K Games. As such, the acquisition would expectedly be a sizeable one for a company to buy out something as large as Take-Two Interactive, though Sony is an equally imposing company in that regard.

The fact that Sony is reportedly only in talks to buy the company right now also means that this process is likely in its early stages, if it is happening at all, so nothing concrete should be expected to come of it anytime soon. GameStop, for example, was confirmed to be looking at possible buyers for the gaming retailer in Summer 2018 and only announced at the end of January that it was no longer pursuing options to have someone buy the company.

There have also been unfulfilled rumors about huge acquisitions in the past such as one from last year that suggested Microsoft had plans to acquire Electronic Arts. Microsoft didn’t buy that company that’s just as well-known as Take-Two Interactive, though it did go on to scoop up several studios like Obsidian and Ninja Theory.

