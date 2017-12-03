Sony Offering PlayStation VR Trial To Select PlayStation Plus Subscribers

The PlayStation VR first made its debut last year, and while it’s fared pretty well in sales, not everyone has had the opportunity to see what it’s all about just yet, despite being at different trade events and demos being available at select stores. But it appears that Sony is looking to fix that by offering an unprecedented new promotion – being able to try it out at home.

The publisher has begun sending a select amount of emails to PlayStation Plus subscribers – not everyone, just a select few – offering them a potential trial to give the PlayStation VR a try at home. You can find the promo image below, but here’s the gist in a nutshell:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Try PlayStation VR at home for free.

Here’s your chance to try PlayStation VR from the comfort of home. Select PlayStation Plus members can get their hands on PlayStation VR for 14 days for free.

The PS VR Trial Bundle includes The Ender Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Blu-Ray disc and VR Demo Disc 2.0. Reserve your bundle today using the code below.”

The bundle comes with a PlayStation VR visot, a PlayStation camera, and the two games. However, it does not include the PlayStation Move controllers, so if you wish to see what those are all about, you’ll need to pick them up separately.

Now, to make sure that the company isn’t getting ripped off, when you fill out the trial paperwork, you’ll have a redemption code that will then take you to a page where you can enter your credit card information. This is required, as Sony will charge you $299 for the headset if you opt to keep it or don’t send it back within the 14 day period. And they’ll probably double check this information against your PlayStation Plus membership, so no pulling any fast ones.

Again, this is just for a select few, so you may want to check your emails to see if you qualify for this promotion before you go crazy. Sony isn’t sending out these headsets for just anyone.

For the rest of you, there should be some PlayStation VR presence at PlayStation Experience this weekend in Anaheim, so if you’re in the area, feel free to come on out.