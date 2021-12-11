Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn’t known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that’s slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it’s actually losing two console exclusives.

The first of these two games is The Ascent, a cyberpunk-themed isometric action RPG developed by Neon Giant and published by Curve Digital. It was released back in July via the PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. And while the game failed to overly impress critics — garnering Metacritic scores ranging from 68 to 73, depending on the platform — it found a player base that has championed the title. Right now, the game hasn’t been confirmed for PS4 and PS5, but it was rated for these platforms in Taiwan, so an official announcement is not only inevitable but likely coming soon.

The other game coming to PlayStation consoles has been confirmed and is more notable. Sometime next month, in January, Deep Rock Galactic is coming to PS4 and PS5. After a stint in Early Access, Deep Rock Galactic from developer Ghost Ship Games and publisher Coffee Stain Publishing was released on May 13, 2020 via the PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. In addition to being a multi-million seller, it was a hit with critics, garnering Metacritic scores of 83 and 85, again, depending on the platform.

Below, you can read more the pair of games and check out a trailer for each game as well:

The Ascent: “The Ascent is a solo and co-op Action-shooter RPG set in a cyberpunk world. The mega corporation that owns you and everyone, The Ascent Group, has just collapsed. Can you survive without it?”

Deep Rock Galactic: “Deep Rock Galactic is a 1-4 player co-op FPS featuring badass space Dwarves, 100% destructible environments, procedurally-generated caves, and endless hordes of alien monsters.”

