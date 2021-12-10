PlayStation Acquires New Studio

PlayStation has acquired a new studio. With the likes of Xbox, Tencent, and THQ Nordic on never-ending shopping sprees, PlayStation has begun to acquire studios to bolster the PlayStation Studios familly. Today, it added Seattle-based videogame developer, Valkyrie Entertainment to its ranks. If you’ve never heard of this studio before, it’s because it’s a support studio, which means it helps other studios ship their games, and now it’s PlayStation’s 17th studio. According to Sony, the team “will aid in the development of key PlayStation Studios franchises.” In other words, it will continue to be a support studio.

“Valkyrie Entertainment is a highly adaptable and respected studio which has produced high-quality work on a range of platforms from console to PC; and a variety of styles from action to games-as-a-service titles,” said Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios, of the news. “Valkyrie’s diverse capabilities will be welcomed by every team at PlayStation Studios as we continue to focus on delivering extraordinary gaming experiences.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Since 2002, we have contributed to well over 100 titles, including great PlayStation franchises, such as God of War, inFAMOUS, and Twisted Metal,” added Joakim Wejdemar, President and Founder, Valkyrie Entertainment. “In our next chapter, we are excited to continue our relationship with some of the most talented teams in the world, expanding and contributing to the portfolio of amazing games available for PlayStation fans.”

At the moment of publishing, there’s no word how much this deal cost Sony, but we do know that the day-to-day operations of the studio is not changing, with the current management team staying in their posts.

Founded in 2002, Valkyrie Entertainment has worked on more than 100 games since its inception, including, Halo Infinite, Valorant, League of Legends, God of War, God of War Ragnarok, Forza Motorsport 7, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and many more. As you can see, over the years, it’s worked with Xbox quite a bit, so not only is this a move that improves PlayStation, but it takes a big partner of Xbox off the table.