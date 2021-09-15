Sony Reveals New PS5 Pulse 3D Midnight Black Gaming Headset

PlayStation 5 owners in the market for a new headset will be happy to know that Sony is releasing an all-new Pulse 3D wireless headset option in Midnight Black. The coloration is meant to match the Midnight Black controller that’s currently available, and gamers that like their accessories matching might be interested when it rolls out next month. The color scheme will retail for the same $99 price point as the white option that’s currently available. It’s a very sleek looking option, and it seems like a safe bet that PS5 owners will be all over the new design!

As with the previous option, the Midnight Black Pulse 3D headset offers a built-in rechargeable battery, and has been “designed to take full advantage of the console’s Tempest 3D AudioTech,with a fine-tuned frequency response to help players more preciselyplace sounds in exact locations to match on-screen gameplay,” according to PlayStation. An upcoming update for the system will also add a new equalizer control feature, and players can currently select from different preset options, or create their own. PlayStation 5 owners don’t have to use Sony’s headset, as there are plenty of other options compatible with the hardware. PlayStation’s official offering does have its fans, but those interested might want to do a little research before buying.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, the Midnight Black headset’s existence has already led to speculation online that Sony might release a PlayStation 5 console in the color, as well. Given the company’s current struggles to keep up with product in the current color, it’s hard to say if we’ll see a new one anytime soon. However, it would go nicely with the controller and the headset! For now, fans will just have to wait and see what happens.

The Midnight Black Pulse 3D wireless headset will release October 22nd for PlayStation 5. Pre-orders for the headset are available now, and can be found right here.

What do you think of the Midnight Black 3D Pulse headset? Are you in the market for a new headset for PS5? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!