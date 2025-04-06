New Sony Survey Asks PlayStation Fans About Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 has gotten a very big focus over the last week, and it seems the new platform is catching a lot of attention. Sony has apparently taken notice of the system, and is asking its users to share their thoughts via an email survey. Images of the survey were shared online by the known leaker eXtas1s, showing several questions PlayStation is looking to have answered. These questions include how participants feel about the PlayStation brand following Nintendo’s announcements, and their reaction to the current pre-order approach. It’s an interesting glimpse into Sony’s big takeaways from the recent Nintendo Direct.

The question about pre-orders in particular is interesting. Following the Nintendo Direct, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers were encouraged to register their interest in Nintendo Switch 2, in order to potentially purchase a console directly from the company. PS5 systems were notoriously difficult to come by at launch, in large part due to resellers that bought the consoles for the purpose of flipping them on sites like eBay. We’ve yet to see how this will play out with Nintendo Switch 2, but selling directly to the most passionate users could be a way to avoid a lot of the frustrations that often surround console launches, and it’s something we could see when PS6 inevitably gets released.

ps5 consoles were difficult to find for a long time after the system’s launch

It’s impossible to say why Sony is looking for these reactions. On top of the pre-order strategy, the company might want to gauge how its users feel about handheld gaming, and get a feel for how many PS5 owners are planning to buy a Switch 2. Sony hasn’t had a dedicated handheld device since the PlayStation Vita, though the PlayStation Portal does allow streaming from a PS5 console. Sony might want to get back into handheld gaming in a bigger way, just like how Microsoft seems to be planning a handheld of its own.

It’s also possible that Sony is considering supporting Nintendo Switch 2. In the Switch era, PlayStation has released multiple games on Nintendo’s platform, including MLB The Show and LEGO Horizon Adventures. The presence of MLB The Show is contractually obligated due to baseball licensing deals, but LEGO Horizon Adventures showed that Sony is looking at ways to introduce its IPs to more audiences. As the cost of video game development continues to rise, Sony could be looking at ways to offset losses, just as it does by releasing games on PC.

Whatever Sony’s intentions, it’s clear Nintendo has gotten a lot of interest and focus lately. It remains to be seen whether that will lead to strong sales, but the rest of the video game industry seems to be watching with interest to see how things play out.

